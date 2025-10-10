Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Gets Impressive Spot in Preseason Poll

The Duke Basketball program is bringing in another great team for the upcoming season. They are set to do great things, and they got the top spot in one recent college basketball poll.

Michael Canelo

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Duke Blue Devils Basketball team is looking forward to getting its season started on a high note. The Blue Devils are hard at work getting ready for the upcoming season. They have great players coming in this season, and they have a great recruiting class.

This program is one of the best, if not the best, programs that always has a top recruiting class that will help them compete for the top prize in college basketball.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer smiles during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

They have a head coach in Jon Scheyer who is looking to improve this team and take them all the way. Last season, this team achieved great things, but at the end of the day, this University plays for National Championships.

That is all they know. Scheyer has now got another year under his belt as a head coach, and he is looking to have that breakthrough of winning it all for Duke.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Nell Redmond-theACC.com

This upcoming season, it will be important for these players to continue to build that chemistry they have been building all summer, all fall long. It is different when you get on the court with a team that has not played as a unit together against an opposing team.

That is something that comes with playing those important earlier-season games that many people forget about at the end of the season.

But this coaching staff has done a great job of doing this for the last couple of years and they will do it again. That is one advantage that this team has with its coaching staff. 

Duke at Top of One Preseason Poll

k
Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jack Scott (20) is introduced during player introductions at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
  • "The Blue Devils came in at No. 1 on the USA TODAY Network ACC basketball preseason poll that was released on Monday, Oct. 6. Fourth-year coach Jon Scheyer’s team leads a deep conference field that includes Louisville, NC State, North Carolina and Virginia rounding out the top five," said Anna Snyder of The Fayetteville Observer.

Duke also had two players earn preseason All-ACC recognition. Freshman forward Cameron Boozer, the nation’s third player overall in the 2025 recruiting class per ESPN, is a unanimous first-team selection that was named both the Preseason Player of the Year and the Freshman of the Year. Sophomore guard Isaiah Evans earned a spot on the second team.

d
Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Jayson Tatum, NBA Boston Celtics Player helps coach alongside Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Duke returns six members from its 35-4 season where it won both the ACC regular season and tournament titles, making its 18th appearance in the NCAA Final Four. It welcomes the nation's top-rated recruiting class for the second-straight season and brings in two transfer portal additions.

Duke will play exhibitions vs. UCF (Oct. 21) and at Tennessee (Oct. 26) before officially starting its season on Nov. 4 against Texas at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

feed

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO