'Tough Choices' for Latest Top Five Duke Basketball Plays
Duke basketball withstood several punches from the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday night and ultimately left Chicago's United Center with an 80-71 win in the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic.
Big-time plays from freshman forward Cameron Boozer, who matched his career high with 35 points in only his eighth game as a collegian, and junior guard Caleb Foster, who finished with a season-high 15 points and career-high eight assists, led the way with countless displays of toughness.
So, it's only fitting that the Duke basketball social media team captioned its following selection of the top five Blue Devil plays from the Thanksgiving showdown with "tough choices":
Of course, it's no surprise that four of the five highlights involve Boozer or Foster. And two of those highlights involve both: Foster's dime to Boozer for a slam in the No. 3-ranked play and Boozer's dish to Foster for a clutch three, earning the top spot for giving the Razorbacks a punch in the gut from which they never recovered.
Here are the full highlights from the Blue Devils' eighth straight victory, cementing the Duke basketball program's longest winning streak to begin a season since the 2017-18 squad came out on top in its first 11 outings:
Jon Scheyer Heaps Praise on Cameron Boozer and Caleb Foster
- "Cam [Boozer] throughout, what he did, he just put us on his back, 35 [points] and nine
[rebounds], seven fouls drawn, passing, doing everything, defending," fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer commented afterward.
- "And then Caleb [Foster], you know, I'm proud of Caleb, man. This is part of what college basketball is all about. We've been on a journey together, he’s hung tough, he's always wanted me to be honest with him, and he really came through in a big way tonight. The eight assists, the couple key baskets, but then also the defense. Arkansas is going to be really good, and that was a great win for our team tonight."
Duke is now gearing up to host the defending national champions in the No. 10 Florida Gators (5-2, 0-0 SEC). They square off at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN) in Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the Blue Devils haven't recorded a loss since falling to the visiting archrival UNC Tar Heels in early March 2024. The highly anticipated contest is part of the annual ACC/SEC Challenge.
