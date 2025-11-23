Jon Scheyer Says One Duke Basketball Signee Has 'Unbelievable Ceiling'
The third and most recent addition to the 2026 Duke basketball recruiting class is also the group's highest-ranked prospect. And as Jon Scheyer noted this week in officially announcing the signing of St. Mary's High School (Ariz.) power forward Cameron Williams, the 7-foot-1, 210-pound five-star's hoops acumen and ability to act on constructive feedback put his potential at an even higher level.
Scheyer's Thoughts
- "We can't wait to welcome Cameron Williams to The Brotherhood," Scheyer said. "Cam possesses a unique set of tools you just don't find very often. At 7 feet with the ability to guard one through five, elite shooting range, ball-handling ability, and connective playmaking.
- Cam impacts the game in so many ways, but what excites us most is how coachable and intelligent he is. He genuinely wants to get to better, win, and he has an unbelievable ceiling."
At No. 4 overall and No. 1 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, Cameron Williams figures to draw lofty expectations the moment he steps on campus next summer.
Scheyer pointed out his excitement in getting to coach the high-level overall talent, a prep standout over the summer in averaging 15.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game in Adidas 3SSB action.
- "Bringing in a player his size, versatility, skill, and mindset is a huge addition for us," the fourth-year head coach added about Williams, who boasts a 7-foot-2 wingspan and committed to the Scheyer and the staff in Durham just over a week ago. "Cam's future is as bright as anyone's in the country, and we can't wait to get to work and help him maximize every bit of his potential at Duke."
Cameron Wiliams isn't the only potential one-and-done player in the Blue Devils' haul. Joining him in signing early with the Duke basketball program is Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard, who is the son of former NBA All-Star forward Josh Howard and now ranks No. 13 overall in the cycle.
Plus, Cameron Williams isn't the only 7-footer in the bunch. The other towering member of Duke's early collection on the 2026 trail is IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer, a 7-foot-1, 215-pounder stacking up at No. 103 among the nation's high school seniors.
Duke's collection of early signees currently checks in at No. 5 in the country.
