Latest Duke Basketball Offer Recipient Sees Bump in Rankings

It's been a notable week for The Tatnall School (Del.) small forward Mason Collins in his recruitment. Not only did the 6-foot-6, 195-pound five-star become only the fourth prospect in the 2028 class to land on the Duke basketball wishlist with an offer from Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils, but he also rose to No. 3 overall on ESPN's 2028 SCNEXT 60.

That's three spots higher than Collins stacks up in the eyes of Rivals and nine spots higher than where he sits on 247Sports. Factoring in all of the major recruiting sites, he now ranks No. 8 overall, No. 3 among small forwards, and No. 1 in Deleware on the 247Sports 2028 Composite.

And it's worth pointing out that, at least on the 2028 SCNEXT 60, he has a legitimate shot at taking over the top spot should some of his top-shelf peers decide to reclassify to 2027. After all, the top two players on the 247Sports 2028 Composite, both Duke basketball targets in St. Francis High School (Calif.) five-star center Yann Kamagate and Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) five-star small forward Colton Hiller, are prime candidates to make the move up a grade before it's all said and done.

Collins already boasts over a dozen offers. Along with Duke, that list includes the likes of Arizona, Miami, Villanova, and Virginia, among many more high-major programs.

Scouting Report on Potential Duke Basketball Prize Mason Collins

After watching Mason Collins shine at the USA Basketball Junior National Team April minicamp in Indianpolis, 247Sports national recruiting expert Eric Bossi listed the son of former Temple star and NBA player Mardy Collins among his "eye-catchers" at the event.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Mason Collins is a sound wing who has good size, plays a mature game and gets a lot done," Bossi noted in his assessment of the 17-year-old stock-riser. "We like that he can be trusted to make good decisions in transition with the ball in his hands and that he doesn't over dribble in half court settings. He's got some post-up game, hits the glass and always gives you a solid, all-around effort."

Collins was one of two 2028 talents to land a Duke basketball offer on Wednesday, as his announcement popped up not long after that of Faith Family Academy (Texas) five-star point guard Josiah Rose, who ranks No. 6 overall, No. 1 at his position, and No. 2 in Texas on the 247Sports 2028 Composite (now No. 7 overall in the eyes of ESPN).

At this early juncture, while Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils are off to an encouraging start in the 2027 arena with two heralded pledges in tow in Wisconsin Lutheran High School power forward Kager Knueppel and Australian point guard Luke Paul, they are still looking for their first 2028 commit.