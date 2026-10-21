Duke Basketball Officially Enters Fray for Top-Shelf Point Guard

A week and a half ago, Duke Blue Devils On SI noted the seemingly strong mutual interest between the powerhouse Duke basketball recruiting team and the top-ranked point guard in the 2028 recruiting cycle, Faith Family Academy (Texas) five-star Josiah Rose. And on Wednesday afternoon, Rose confirmed that interest by revealing on social media that he has now landed an offer from fifth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Rose is an athletic lefty with an advanced skill set when it comes to being a facilitator and bucket-getter; plus, he's a high-energy defender on the perimeter. He currently stacks up at No. 6 overall and No. 1 in Texas on the 247Sports 2028 Composite.

"Josiah Rose has the fabric to be a monster long-term," League Him's Jacob Myers noted on social media earlier this month. "Big crafty southpaw guard with a 6-9 wingspan. Shot 46% from 3 on the Adidas circuit this summer. Already draws fouls with savvy at 16."

Rose's offer sheet has now grown to over two dozen programs, per 247Sports. That list includes the likes of Kansas, Tennessee, Miami, Texas, Texas Tech, Indiana, and Baylor. He has already begun taking unofficial visits, as he has recently been on the campuses of LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and Baylor.

Two More 2028 Duke Basketball Targets to Monitor

Until the Josiah Rose offer appeared on Wednesday, it had been over three months since any 2028 recruits had reported an offer from Jon Scheyer and his crew. In fact, Rose is now only the third on the 2028 recruiting trail to reveal an offer out of Durham.

The other two 2028 Duke basketball recruiting targets are Coatesville Area High School (Pa.) five-star small forward Colton Hiller, who received his offer from Scheyer & Co. back in late June, and St. Francis High School (Calif.) five-star center Yann Kamagate, whose offer from the Blue Devils arrived in early July.

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kamagate and Hiller rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the 247Sports 2028 Composite. However, it's worth pointing out that both are prime candidates to ultimately reclassify to 2027, even though Hiller would wind up needing to spend two years in college before becoming eligible for the NBA Draft if he chose to go with that reclassification route.

As things stand, Duke remains the 247Sports Crystal Ball favorite to reel in Hiller. He was on campus for an official visit with the Blue Devils earlier this month.

Duke boasts two 2027 commits thus far in heralded Australian point guard Luke Paul and Wisconsin Lutheran School five-star power forward Kager Knueppel.