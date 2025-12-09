Why Everything’s Clicking for the Duke Blue Devils

When you looked at the Duke Blue Devils Basketball schedule at the beginning of the season, many would not have picked them to be undefeated now in December. The Blue Devils are rolling right now, and it has been an impressive run for this team, and they are only getting started.

The Blue Devils have done it together, as one, and against some of the best teams in the country. That is what is making it better for this team. A tough schedule and winning are the bonuses of the hard work.

How Duke Has Remained Undefeated

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff deserve a lot of credit for this team's success. The Blue Devils were a team that was going to come in with a talented freshman group. But they were also a team that was returning a lot of great second-year players and upperclassmen.

It is a mix that the Blue Devils have not had in some time. That is one reason why they are at this point, but they have been putting in the hard work since before the season even started.

Dec 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles past Michigan State Spartans guard Divine Ugochukwu (99) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

"Nikolas Khamenia had a true bounce-back game in Duke’s biggest win of the year so far," said Ty Olin of The Chronicle. "The Harvard-Westlake graduate ignited the offense early, draining an opening 3-pointer and adding two more triples to keep the Blue Devils alive in the first half of a game where both teams struggled to find offense."

"Duke players had trouble generating open looks in the paint, as Michigan State was firm about not allowing the visitors to body it inside. Khamenia’s lights-out shooting allowed the Blue Devils to space the floor and give Cameron Boozer the room to dominate late in the game.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, right, meets with Duke's head coach Jon Scheyer before the game on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Duke knew it wouldn’t be easy. The Spartans had a clear game plan going into the game: stop freshman standout Cameron Boozer. Michigan State suffocated him post-game, with multiple defenders showing every time he got the ball. The Spartans’ plan worked, as Boozer struggled early, with his first and only points of the half coming off a layup with three minutes left."

"In the second half, everything changed, and Boozer looked like his normal self. Head coach Jon Scheyer made sure to get the ball to his star freshman more, and they were successful. With nine of his 13 shot attempts coming in the second half, he finished the game with 18 points. The Miami, Fla. native’s second-half spark and Scheyer’s halftime changes led the Blue Devils to an important road win."

