Lineup Mix That is Helping the Blue Devils
The Duke Basketball team is rolling right now. They are playing like the best team in all of college basketball, and they are doing it in different ways. That is what is making them so dangerous and so hard to beat.
That chemistry on the court is coming alive and getting better as well in each of their games. The Blue Devils are looking to keep getting better, and it is not just about one player or two; it is the whole unit that is making it go round. It is something great to see from this group.
The Blue Devils have been tested early on this season, and they will continue to and that is what head coach Jon Scheyer wanted when he scheduled these games early on. They are getting better because of them, and they are looking to get more experience against good-quality teams.
It is going to help this team in the long run as well. They are building something special this season at Duke, and they are looking to make sure they put every player in the best position to be successful.
Combo Guard Working Well for Duke
"Point guard play is the ultimate ceiling raiser in college basketball and was one of the biggest red flags on Duke's preseason profile. So far, it's not been much of a concern amid an 8-0 start," said Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports.
"For all the preseason consternation around Cayden Boozer or Caleb Foster, the answer lately for Jon Scheyer has been: both."
"After not playing a second together in the season-opening win over Texas, getting Boozer and Foster on the floor together has slowly become a real part of Duke's favorite lineups, especially in closing time. Duke used Foster-Boozer lineups for over seven straight minutes to close out the Blue Devils' win over Kansas in the Champions Classic."
"Overall, Duke has a sparkling +44 net rating with Foster and Boozer on the floor together in 44 minutes, per CBB Analytics."
"The film backs it up. While he's not a traditional set-the-table point guard, Foster has settled in nicely into his role as a 3-and-D weapon. He is shooting over 45% from 3-point range on 22 attempts, and his point-of-attack defense has been outstanding. Boozer has been so steady, totaling a 4-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio."
This duo is going to keep building throughout the season, and it is a good thing that Scheyer could trust them at any point of the season and game to go out there and control the offense.
