Loaded for 2026, Duke Could Add Another Five-Star Commitment

After signing the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle, Duke basketball is aiming to repeat the feat with the 2026 high school class.

Duke already holds three commitments in the 2026 class and currently ranks fifth nationally, trailing Michigan State, Kansas, Maryland, and Purdue. The Blue Devils’ class is highlighted by five-star power forward Cameron Williams, the No. 3 player in the country, five-star small forward Bryson Howard (No. 13), and center Maxime Meyer, ranked 94th overall.

While several of the programs ranked ahead of Duke currently have only one five-star commit, the Blue Devils already boast two — and they could add a third with Deron Rippey.

Rippey announced his commitment date on Dec 15 and revealed a final five of Duke, Tennessee, Texas, Miami, and NC State. With his decision approaching, it’s worth taking a closer look at the type of player Rippey is — and what he could bring to Durham.

Scouting Deron Rippey

According to the 247Sports Composite, Rippey is a five-star point guard from Blairstown, New Jersey, ranked 12th nationally in the 2026 class. Listed at 6-foot-2, Rippey is not only the top-ranked point guard in the class, but also the No. 1 player in the state of New Jersey.

Rippey is an explosive, high-motor guard who thrives on disrupting opposing offenses. Defensively, he excels at applying ball pressure, fighting over screens, and guarding the full length of the floor — traits that immediately stand out at the high school and AAU levels.

Offensively, Rippey has shown notable improvement, particularly as a perimeter shooter. During the Three Stripes Select Basketball (3SSB) circuit, he shot 34 percent from three-point range, while refining his mechanics and becoming more comfortable shooting in rhythm.

That said, Rippey remains a work in progress offensively. His shot selection and decision-making are areas that still need refinement. On the same 3SSB circuit, Rippey averaged just over three turnovers per game and shot 38 percent from the field, numbers that reflect both his aggressiveness and the adjustments still ahead.

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer coaches against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein highlighted both Rippey’s upside and work ethic, saying:

“The bottom line is that his defense and athleticism separate him, and he has the motor to maximize both. He’s also a worker who has cut up his frame and established a track record of consistently improving his game.”

This season has highlighted Duke’s need for a true point guard, with freshman forward Cam Boozer currently leading the team in assists at just four per game. With multiple players expected to depart for the NBA after the season, head coach Jon Scheyer will be looking to address that need.

If Rippey chooses Duke, he would arrive with the opportunity to immediately compete for playing time — and potentially the starting point guard role — while helping the Blue Devils take another major step toward assembling the nation’s top recruiting class once again.

