Duke Football ACC Power Ranking Heading into Week 7
A team that is surprising a lot of people in the College Football world is the Duke Blue Devils. They have been one of the best teams in the ACC and are looking to keep it going. The Blue Devils are 4-2 on the season and are 3-0 in conference play.
They will have a week off to get ready for their next game, which is against a good Georgia Tech team. That will likely be a battle of teams that will be undefeated in ACC play. That will be another good opportunity for this Duke team.
That is big for this Duke program that is looking to do something special this season. They are off to a good start this season and looking for more. They are coming off a good win on the West Coast, and it was one that they needed.
This team has bought into head coach Manny Diaz, and it is showing by the way that this team is playing this season. That is a great thing to see from a team that many did not expect a lot from. Here they are, and they are ready for more.
Duke ACC Ranking Revealed
Their next matchup could have major play when it comes down to who makes the ACC Championship game. Duke will get the chance to have an extra week to prepare for this game, and they need to make sure they do everything in their power to make sure they are ready for this battle.
Lorenzo Reyna of ClutchPoints recently released his ACC Football Rankings and he had the Duke Blue Devils at the No. 4 position. One spot higher than they were a week ago.
4. Duke (+1)
Darian Mensah catapulted himself back into the conversation for ACC Player of the Year with a 265-yard performance at Cal. He also did that in his return to the Golden State — and has the Blue Devils moving up.
The teams ahead of Duke were Virginia, Georgia Tech, and Miami (FL)
3. Virginia (-)
The Cavaliers are proving they're built for overtime — by beating Louisville in the extra period this time. J'Mari Taylor fooled the Cardinals on the designed direct snap to the running back for the final touchdown.
2. Georgia Tech (-)
The Yellow Jackets took a nice breather Saturday with the bye week. Quarterback Haynes King heads into Virginia Tech week with 10 combined touchdowns.
1. Miami (-)
The Hurricanes completed the Sunshine State sweep on Saturday. Head coach Mario Cristobal has Miami needing to clean up penalty issues, though, moving forward. But he's also watching wide receiver Malachi Toney immediately threaten ACC Freshman of the Year honors.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.