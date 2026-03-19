Siena vs. Duke Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The No. 1-seeded Duke Blue Devils start their March Madness journey against the No. 16-seeded Siena Saints on Thursday afternoon.

Duke finished the season 32-2 overall, but the injuries to center Patrick Ngongba and point guard Caleb Foster are key for the Blue Devils. Nogonba could return soon, but Foster’s season is in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Siena is looking to play spoiler in any way it can. It finished the season with losses in four of its final seven games before winning the MAAC tournament.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for this NCAA Tournament 1st Round matchup.

Siena vs. Duke Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Siena +28.5 (-125)

Duke -28.5 (-109)

Moneyline

Siena +3500

Duke -20000

Total

136.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Siena vs. Duke How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 18

Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Siena record: 23-11

Duke record: 32-2

Siena vs. Duke Betting Trends

Siena is 20-14 ATS this season

Duke is 19-15 ATS this season

The UNDER is 23-11 in Siena games this season

The UNDER is 22-12 in Duke games this season

Siena vs. Duke Key Players to Watch

Cameron Boozer, Forward, Duke Blue Devils

Freshman forward Cameron Boozer leads the Blue Devils in points, rebounds, and assists, and he’s among the best in the nation in those categories as well. His 22.5 points per game rank 9th, 10.2 rebounds rank 13th, and 4.2 assists are tied for the 138th-most in the nation. All of this is while shooting 56.5% from the field, which is tied for the 41st-best mark in the country.

All eyes will be on Boozer in his first NCAA tournament game as Duke is one of the favorites to cut down the nets next month.

Siena vs. Duke Prediction and Pick

These are two teams that played a lot of lower-scoring games this season. Duke allows just 63.1 points per game, with Siena at 65.7, and nerves are going to play a factor in this one.

Even if Duke is able to score into the 70s or get up to their average of 82.3 points, I don’t know if Siena is going to do their part with the total set at 136.5.

Give me the UNDER to kick off Duke’s NCAA tournament run.

Pick: UNDER 136.5 (-120)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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