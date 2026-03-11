Duke Runs Table With ACC Regular Season Awards

The Duke Blue Devils have been the clear-cut best team out of the ACC throughout the entirety of conference play, and as the league slate continued to roll along, it felt like the Blue Devils pushed the gap further and further away from themselves and the rest of the field.

Duke finished ACC play with a 29-2 overall record and a 17-1 record in league play. Following its lone defeat, a crushing 71-68 loss in Chapel Hill to North Carolina off a buzzer-beater three from Seth Trimble, it ended the regular-season slate on an eight-game win streak, winning those contests by an average margin of 23.1 points.

As expected, Duke ran the table with the ACC regular season awards that were recently released. Only one ACC individual award was awarded to a non-Blue Devil, and that was the ACC's Most Improved Player honor that went to Wake Forest's Juke Harris.

Cameron Boozer, the runaway favorite to take home the National Player of the Year award, won the ACC Player of the Year and the ACC Rookie of the Year award. Boozer is averaging 22.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals on the year on 58.3% shooting from the field and 40.7% shooting from three-point range.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The 6'9" forward has gone for 17 double-doubles and has scored over 30 points in four games. According to KenPom's National Player of the Year algorithm, Boozer sits with the highest rating ever in this metric at 3.249. In the No. 2 spot is Iowa State's Joshua Jefferson, with a rating of 1.848.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) drives as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Ryder Frost (7) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Duke Cleans Up Other Individual Honors

Aside from Boozer, Jon Scheyer won his first ACC Coach of the Year award after bringing Duke back to the NCAA Tournament as a 1-seed after losing his entire 2024-25 starting five to the NBA Draft.

Some of Scheyer's success seems to go unrecognized on a national scale, as he is now hunting for his third ACC Tournament Championship in four seasons at the helm in Durham. He has established himself as one of the best coaches in the entire country.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer calls a play against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Maliq Brown also took home the ACC Sixth Man of the Year award and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award. The senior has been a crucial member of the Blue Devils' success across the last two seasons as arguably the best defensive player in the sport.

Isaiah Evans was named to Third Team All-ACC, and Patrick Ngongba earned All-ACC Honorable Mention.