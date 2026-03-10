Maliq Brown Caps Off Duke Career With Major Honors

The ACC regular season awards have been released, and the Duke Blue Devils ran the table across the individual awards. The only individual honor that was not awarded to a Blue Devil was the conference's Most Improved Player, which was given to Wake Forest's Juke Harris.

Cameron Boozer, the National Player of the Year frontrunner, took home the ACC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards. Jon Scheyer received the ACC Coach of the Year award, and senior forward Maliq Brown was also heavily represented in the regular season awards.

Brown, a senior from Culpeper, VA, took home both the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award and the ACC Sixth Man of the Year award. The Syracuse transfer averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.9 steals a game for the Blue Devils this season on 60.5% shooting from the field.

Brown is the definition of a Swiss-Army-Knife type of player. His box score statistics will rarely pop out at fans, but his contributions on both sides of the ball heavily contribute to winning.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) drives as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Ryder Frost (7) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The 6'9" forward might be the most versatile and disruptive defender in all of college basketball, and he's been a premier defender in the sport ever since his time at Syracuse. With the most active hands of any player in the sport, Brown makes life so difficult for opposing offenses to run their action since he can switch on any position at any point on the floor.

While at Syracuse, Brown was an All-ACC Defensive Team selection. In his junior year, which was also his first with Duke, he likely would've received the same honor had he not dealt with injuries that sidelined him for a portion of contests.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots the ball against Syracuse Orange forward Sadiq White Jr. (0) during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Brown Caps Off Career at Cameron Indoor Stadium With Stellar Performance

Brown will rarely look for his own offense, but he was thrust into a starting role in the Blue Devils' regular-season finale against North Carolina on Saturday night with Patrick Ngongba sidelined with injury. In a 76-61 victory over the Tar Heels, the senior put together what was likely his best outing in a Blue Devil uniform.

He tallied 15 points, the most points he's ever scored in a game in a Duke uniform, to go along with 10 rebounds, five steals, two assists, and a block. Brown was a menace in the pick-and-roll, showing his offensive skillset more than he usually gets the opportunity to.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) drives the ball around Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

It's somewhat confusing how little NBA attention Brown gets, but his final postseason run with Duke could boost his status.