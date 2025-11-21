Blue Devil Country

Manny Diaz Breaks Down Key Storylines vs. North Carolina

The Blue Devils' head coach spoke with the media, sharing his thoughts on popular headlines entering the matchup against North Carolina.

Logan Lazarczyk

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz interacts with safety Ma'khi Jones (26) during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz interacts with safety Ma'khi Jones (26) during the first quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils have been involved in several marquee matchups over the last month, and that trend will continue when they head up the road to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday.

Obviously, the historic rivalry is the driving focus and importance of this game, but this matchup between these two specific teams is much more than the rivalry. Tar Heels' head coach Bill Belichick will be coaching in his first North Carolina-Duke game. Additionally, his team is fighting for bowl eligibility with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils are coming off a demoralizing loss and are looking to avenge that result with a dominant performance against North Carolina.

While speaking with the media on Wednesday during his press conference availability, head coach Manny Diaz spoke about his team's execution and overall mindset heading into this matchup.

Diaz's Thoughts

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) hands the ball to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
  • "Neither side wants it to be a game where they have to throw because they have to throw," Diaz said. "Football 101 is if you can the ball when you want to run the ball, then you throw the ball when you want to throw the ball, instead of throwing the ball because you have to throw the ball. I think that will be an important element of the game as well. I'm sure they would feel the same way."
  • "Our guys up front have a lot of pride," Diaz continued. "They've got to respond. They have done a good job of protecting Darian [Mensah] this year, but this is a really stern test. [North Carolina] does a great job of getting after the quarterback."
Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) drops back for a pass against Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Jacob Holmes (23) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, during his press conference availability, Mensah mentioned how he has to do a better job of throwing the football on time. Diaz agrees with that sentiment and acknowledges that Mensah's willingness to hold onto the ball for too long has contributed to some of the pressures and sacks endured by the quarterback.

  • "We always say it is everyone's responsibility to protect the quarterback," Diaz said. "That may be how we run routes, how everything is designed. How we protect is not always on the offensive linemen; [running] backs, tight ends, at times. It's an 11-man-plus scheme mindset to protect the quarterback. Darian [Mensah] certainly knows he has a role in it as well."
Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws a pass against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The sophomore quarterback must demonstrate that practice in Saturday's game against an elite Tar Heels' pass rush, specifically off the edges.

