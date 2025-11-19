Blue Devil Country

Manny Diaz Breaks Down Upcoming UNC Matchup

The Blue Devils' head coach spoke to the media about the team's upcoming matchup against the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
With Week 12 in the rear-view mirror, the Duke Blue Devils must wash out the bad taste from last weekend's loss to the Virginia Cavaliers and shift their focus towards this week's contest.

Duke will be headed on a brief road trip to Chapel Hill for a matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have underachieved after the head coaching hire of Bill Belichick.

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick looks to the clock in the fourth quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, it is a historic rivalry between two programs with immense expectations for this season. Although those goals have not been met by either side, there have been building blocks in the right direction for both teams.

While speaking with the media on Monday during his weekly press conference availability, head coach Manny Diaz covered what this weekend's contest means for his team.

Diaz's Thoughts

Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz high-fives players Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "It's an important game for [both universities] in any sport that we play in," Diaz said. "It's a really big deal. To excel in anything, you have to beat the bully in your neighborhood. It's a game that our guys look forward to all year. It was a highlight of our season, for sure."
  • "There are people on our team who have beaten [North Carolina] and there people on their team who have beaten [Duke]," Diaz continued. "These two teams have never played each other. That's what makes rivalry games so great because they tend to be unpredictable. We will get their best shot, and I believe they will get ours as well."

Watching film of an opponent each and every week is extremely revealing, in terms of tendencies, scheme, and overall talent displayed on the field. Diaz explained what he noticed about the Tar Heels during film study.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
  • "The first thing you see is a defensive front that is very disruptive," Diaz said. "When you look at the numbers, they are very hard to run the ball against. They put a lot of pressure on the quarterback; they have a ton of sacks. They are going to challenge a lot of throws down the field. They like to play man coverage, but they will [shift] into some different zones to make you think they are playing man."
Sep 28, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown during the second half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
  • "They are finding their identity more and more on offense, playing a lot of younger players," Diaz continued. "You look throughout the course of the year, their usage, their targets, and their carries have changed as the year's gone on. They play to their strength, and they play in a lot of one-score games."

