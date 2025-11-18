Blue Devil Country

Where Duke Stands in ACC Heading into Week 13

The Blue Devils unfortunate loss against Virginia had them slip in the conference standings.

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Losing to the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday was the nail in the coffin for the Duke Blue Devils' hopes of reaching the ACC Championship game. Although Duke only has two in-conference defeats, that's all it will take to be eliminated from consideration for a spot to play in the conference title game.

There are four teams in the ACC with one loss in conference play, and with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Virginia Cavaliers already possessing the head-to-head tiebreaker over Duke, it would take a miracle for the Blue Devils to qualify for the title game.

Here is a look at where Duke stands in the ACC heading into Week 13.

1. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-1, 6-1)

Nov 15, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) runs with the ball while Boston College Eagles linebacker Owen McGowan (33) defends during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Yellow Jackets avoided a major upset on the road against Boston College, needing a last-second field goal to defeat the Eagles 36-34.

Nonetheless, it was a win, and at the end of the day, that is all that matters in a tight race in the ACC.

2. Virginia Cavaliers (9-2, 6-1)

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarter back Chandler Morris (4) looks for an opening against Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers had the most impressive win in the entire conference on Saturday, blowing out Duke 34-17, which was not as close as the score indicates.

Chandler Morris was surgical, completing 23-of-35 passes for 316 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. The senior quarterback proved he could air it out when necessary.

3. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3, 5-1)

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) prepares to fire the ball downfield while being pressured by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (27) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. / Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a disappointing performance for the Panthers, who were blown out by Notre Dame 37-15 in Week 12.

Although the game meant nothing towards the ACC standings, it was still a disheartening result for a team that wants to challenge for the College Football Playoff. That does not get any easier in Week 13, as Pittsburgh faces Georgia Tech on the road.

4. SMU Mustangs (7-3, 5-1)

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs running back T.J. Harden (27) scores the game winning touchdown during the overtime period against the Miami Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Week 12 was a productive bye week for the Mustangs, whose path for the ACC Championship game narrowed with the Blue Devils falling to Virginia on Saturday.

This week, SMU faces the reeling Louisville Cardinals, who have lost two straight games, ending their chances in the ACC.

5. Miami Hurricanes (8-2, 4-2)

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) carries the football against NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Despite moving up one spot in the standings, it is still highly unlikely the Hurricanes earn a bid in the ACC Championship game.

Losing to SMU earlier in November will be the reason Miami fails to reach the conference championship game.

6. Duke Blue Devils (5-5, 4-2)

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Darian Mensah (10) drops back for a pass against Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Jacob Holmes (23) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Losing to Virginia on Saturday was a gut punch for the Blue Devils' chances of qualifying for the ACC Championship game. It is even more disappointing when considering Duke controlled its own destiny, and just needed to win out to secure their spot in Charlotte.

Now, the Blue Devils will have to win out and depend on several results occurring during the final weeks of the regular season.

LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is a general sports reporter with a strong focus on the Duke Blue Devils On SI. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.