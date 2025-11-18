Where Duke Stands in ACC Heading into Week 13
Losing to the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday was the nail in the coffin for the Duke Blue Devils' hopes of reaching the ACC Championship game. Although Duke only has two in-conference defeats, that's all it will take to be eliminated from consideration for a spot to play in the conference title game.
There are four teams in the ACC with one loss in conference play, and with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Virginia Cavaliers already possessing the head-to-head tiebreaker over Duke, it would take a miracle for the Blue Devils to qualify for the title game.
Here is a look at where Duke stands in the ACC heading into Week 13.
1. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-1, 6-1)
The Yellow Jackets avoided a major upset on the road against Boston College, needing a last-second field goal to defeat the Eagles 36-34.
Nonetheless, it was a win, and at the end of the day, that is all that matters in a tight race in the ACC.
2. Virginia Cavaliers (9-2, 6-1)
The Cavaliers had the most impressive win in the entire conference on Saturday, blowing out Duke 34-17, which was not as close as the score indicates.
Chandler Morris was surgical, completing 23-of-35 passes for 316 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. The senior quarterback proved he could air it out when necessary.
3. Pittsburgh Panthers (7-3, 5-1)
It was a disappointing performance for the Panthers, who were blown out by Notre Dame 37-15 in Week 12.
Although the game meant nothing towards the ACC standings, it was still a disheartening result for a team that wants to challenge for the College Football Playoff. That does not get any easier in Week 13, as Pittsburgh faces Georgia Tech on the road.
4. SMU Mustangs (7-3, 5-1)
Week 12 was a productive bye week for the Mustangs, whose path for the ACC Championship game narrowed with the Blue Devils falling to Virginia on Saturday.
This week, SMU faces the reeling Louisville Cardinals, who have lost two straight games, ending their chances in the ACC.
5. Miami Hurricanes (8-2, 4-2)
Despite moving up one spot in the standings, it is still highly unlikely the Hurricanes earn a bid in the ACC Championship game.
Losing to SMU earlier in November will be the reason Miami fails to reach the conference championship game.
6. Duke Blue Devils (5-5, 4-2)
Losing to Virginia on Saturday was a gut punch for the Blue Devils' chances of qualifying for the ACC Championship game. It is even more disappointing when considering Duke controlled its own destiny, and just needed to win out to secure their spot in Charlotte.
Now, the Blue Devils will have to win out and depend on several results occurring during the final weeks of the regular season.
