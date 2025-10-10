Blue Devil Country

Duke Head Coach Manny Diaz Details Team's Performance Against California

Head Coach Manny Diaz talks to the media about this Duke football team and what could be in store this season for this group.

Logan Lazarczyk

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the sidelines in the second quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the sidelines in the second quarter game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Duke Blue Devils overcame a double-digit deficit in the first quarter and defeated the California Golden Bears 45-21.

After falling behind 14-0 early in the first quarter, the Blue Devils would outscore the Golden Bears 45-7 the rest of the game.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz awaits the resumption of play against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Duke's head coach, Manny Diaz, spoke with the media following the win, telling reporters how resilient his team was in this game.

  • "It looked like their quarterback would never miss, and then we go down two middle linebackers. We ended up playing a defense that we didn't practice one time during the course of the week," Diaz explained.
  • "The way that our guys stepped up on defense, really everybody, no one panicked, and then started creating stop after stop after stop. At the same time our offense gets hot, they get rolling, and you get that feeling, every time we get the ball we are going to score."
Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs for extra yards against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Both sides of the ball played their part in the outcome of this game, but Coach Diaz felt that the deciding factor in this game was the turnover battle, which Duke has excelled at all season.

  • "The third quarter, both defenses are really playing tough, and it's the matter of what is going to be the back breaker, and it was the turnovers," Diaz said. "Again, we protect the ball on offense, we take it away on defense. You've seen what we've done in ACC play, I think we are +11 in the league. That's why we're 3-0 in the league."
Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Jaquez Moore (9) breaks a big gainer against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Overall, Diaz was impressed with what his team displayed against California, and went into detail how these types of situations can help the team down the road.

  • "They showed after a big win last week that they can come back - we see it in every week in college football - it's a preparation and mindset game. It's hard to be the same team every week," Diaz said.
  • "We were under adversity early like we were against [North Carolina State], we know we can come from behind, but two weeks in row, once we established the lead and taken control of the game we have not reliquished it. I think that is a really important skill that will benefit us going forward."
Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (3) scrambles away from pressure by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Wesley Williams (97) during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Although Duke has started with an impressive 4-2 record through six weeks, Diaz is focused on the game at hand. He does not want his team to look too far in the future.

  • "Our goal getting to Charlotte [ACC Championship game], our goal of getting to the College Football Playoff is still intact. We have five league games left. When you are 3-0 you do control your destiny, which a lot of teams in the country cannot say right now," Diaz explained. "But again, if we start thinking about that type of stuff, we will get out of whack."
Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils players greet their fans during the fourth quarter of their 45-21 victory over the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils can continue to keep their long-term aspirations intact with a win over Georgia Tech next Saturday when they return from their bye.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

feed

Published
Logan Lazarczyk
LOGAN LAZARCZYK

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is a general sports reporter with a strong focus on the Duke Blue Devils On SI. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.