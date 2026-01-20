Bill Self Hospitalized ‘Out of an Abundance of Caution;’ Didn’t Travel With Kansas to Colorado

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self will not be with the Jayhawks when they take on the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder on Tuesday night.

Kansas announced Monday night that Self did not make the trip with the team because he was feeling "under the weather" and was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

According to a statement from the school, Self received IV fluids and is feeling better but did not travel for the road game. Lawerence, 63, was hospitalized over the summer and had two stents inserted into his heart.

Incredible news dump by Kansas… pic.twitter.com/3k3V8iDcgX — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 20, 2026

Kansas, the No. 19 team in the nation, has won two straight games including a 21-point win over No. 2 Iowa State last week. After the Colorado game they will play on the road against Kansas State on Saturday. After that they'll play four ranked teams over a five-game stretch between Jan. 31 and Feb. 14, including a game against No. 1 Arizona.

Self, 63, has been the head coach at Kansas for more than two decades. The Jayhawks are 637-161 under Self, been to the NCAA tournament every year one has been held and won two national titles.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated