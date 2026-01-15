Jon Scheyer Has Message for Duke Basketball Faithful

For fans tuned in from the East Coast, the Duke basketball team's 71-56 Wedesday night road win over the unranked Cal Golden Bears (13-5, 1-4 ACC) didn't end until well after one o'clock in the morning. Nevertheless, it sounds like fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer trusted countless such viewers would manage to stay awake to support his No. 6-ranked Blue Devils (16-1, 5-0 ACC) from thousands of miles away.

ALSO READ: Duke Social Media Calls Attention to 'Brightest Lights, Biggest Stage'

And that level of counted-on support didn't go unnoticed by Scheyer, who gave a shoutout to the blueblood fanbase during the opening statement to his postgame press conference in Haas Pavilion.

"First, not many times you get a chance to do something you haven't done before," the 38-year-old Scheyer noted. "And coming here to play at Cal, just seeing the crowd, seeing the environment, was a great thing for our program. Great test...

"I just want to thank our Duke fans that stayed up to watch us, at one in the morning or whatever it was. We've got amazing fans, and you guys staying awake to watch us and support us means a lot. And fortunately, we have an earlier game on Saturday. You guys can watch us then too."

"I thought our guys did a really good job on defense. That's been the point of emphasis for us. How to sustain the defensive intensity, the defensive awareness you need." pic.twitter.com/fFiVjaoMit — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 15, 2026

Next Duke Basketball Opponent Fresh Off Win Over Tar Heels

Scheyer and his group now turn their focus to potentially becoming the first ACC team this season to go 2-0 in a two-game California road swing against the Cal Golden Bears and Stanford Cardinal.

The unranked Cardinal (14-4, 3-2 ACC), who recorded a 95-90 victory over the visiting No. 14 UNC Tar Heels on Wednesday night, host the Blue Devils in Maples Pavilion at 6 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).

"We're off to a great start," freshman power forward and Blue Devil centerpiece talent Cameron Boozer said in the locker room after he posted a game-high 21 points and 13 rebounds in helping to ensure the Blue Devils powered their way back from yet another sluggish start to defeat the Golden Bears handily in the end.

CAM BOOZER vs. 🐻



21 PTS

13 REBS

3 AST

9-16 FG pic.twitter.com/AOxtI7AfzD — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 15, 2026

"That was a great defensive performance from us. We needed a game like that. Cali's been nice."

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.