Dell Curry, now a Charlotte Hornets commentator for Bally Sports, wore No. 30 as a 1990s sharpshooter in the Queen City. Duke basketball product and Charlotte native Seth Curry, now two games into his Hornets campaign since getting traded from the Dallas Mavericks, sports his dad's jersey number.

But the similarities between father and son don't end there. No, one could view their matching averages through their first two games with the Hornets as a sign that the 33-year-old Seth Curry's move to Charlotte late in his pro career was meant to be.

Following his 18 points and one steal in Monday night's 111-102 home win over the Indiana Pacers, Curry is averaging 10.5 points and 1.5 steals while shooting 8-for-14 from the field in two outings as a Hornet. Roughly 35 years ago, Dell Curry averaged 10.5 points and 1.5 steals, shooting 9-for-15, in his first two appearances as a Hornet.

"I always dreamed of playing here and putting this jersey on," Curry explained to Hornets sideline reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi following Monday night's win, "but kind of living in the moment right now."

Seth Curry, who went undrafted in 2013 after shining for three seasons as a Duke basketball guard following his transfer from Liberty, is one of two NBA Blue Devils on Charlotte's roster. However, the other, second-year center Mark Williams, has been out of commission since early December while dealing with a nagging back injury.

The Hornets are the ninth NBA franchise that Curry, averaging 10.5 points for his career, has suited up for across his decade-plus in the league. His career 43.2 shooting percentage from three ranks No. 3 among active players; fellow Duke basketball pro Luke Kennard is No. 1 at 43.8 percent.

Charlotte (12-41), 2-0 with Curry in the lineup, hosts the Atlanta Hawks (24-30) at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI.com for more updates on NBA Blue Devils and other Duke basketball news.