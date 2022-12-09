Skip to main content

Duke basketball treasure posts career-high for Spurs

Duke basketball great Tre Jones is putting together a career year as a pro.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Thursday night, San Antonio Spurs starting point guard Tre Jones scored a career-high 23 points against the Houston Rockets while shooting 10-for-16 from the field, 2-for-6 from downtown, and 4-for-4 from the foul line. The Duke basketball product added five assists, three rebounds, and zero turnovers in his 35 minutes on the floor.

Despite the career-high scoring total, one could argue it wasn't Jones' best game of his three-year NBA career. Less than two weeks ago, the 23-year-old former second-round draft pick posted 23 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds, two steals, and only one turnover against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

RELATED: Career night for former Blue Devil Tre Jones

But that performance came in a loss. What he did last time out helped lead the Spurs (7-18) to a 118-109 home win over the Rockets (7-18).

Tre Jones has tallied double-digit points in 18 of his 24 outings this season. Consider that he scored 10 or more points in only 13 of his 106 appearances across his first two seasons in the league.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now, the former two-year Duke basketball starter, who has missed only one of San Antonio's games this go-round, is averaging career-highs with 12.7 points, 6.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 30.4 minutes per game.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

Although Jones is not one of the leading contenders for the NBA Most Improved Player award, there's no doubt he's at least entered the conversation.

The San Antonio Spurs next play a road game against the Miami Heat at 5 p.m. ET Saturday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Bear hugs no match for Zion Williamson's beast mode

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Slight change to upcoming Blue Devil schedule

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Prime UNC target 'might be close' to Duke offer

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Jeremy Roach on freshmen: 'No one's mad about anything'

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Five-star recruit watches Blue Devils beat Iowa

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Duke starting lineup against Iowa in Jimmy V Classic

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

Knicks appear to remove Duke product from rotation

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Duke reveals special jerseys for Jimmy V Classic

By Matt Giles