On Thursday night, San Antonio Spurs starting point guard Tre Jones scored a career-high 23 points against the Houston Rockets while shooting 10-for-16 from the field, 2-for-6 from downtown, and 4-for-4 from the foul line. The Duke basketball product added five assists, three rebounds, and zero turnovers in his 35 minutes on the floor.

Despite the career-high scoring total, one could argue it wasn't Jones' best game of his three-year NBA career. Less than two weeks ago, the 23-year-old former second-round draft pick posted 23 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds, two steals, and only one turnover against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

But that performance came in a loss. What he did last time out helped lead the Spurs (7-18) to a 118-109 home win over the Rockets (7-18).

Tre Jones has tallied double-digit points in 18 of his 24 outings this season. Consider that he scored 10 or more points in only 13 of his 106 appearances across his first two seasons in the league.

Now, the former two-year Duke basketball starter, who has missed only one of San Antonio's games this go-round, is averaging career-highs with 12.7 points, 6.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 30.4 minutes per game.

Although Jones is not one of the leading contenders for the NBA Most Improved Player award, there's no doubt he's at least entered the conversation.

The San Antonio Spurs next play a road game against the Miami Heat at 5 p.m. ET Saturday.

