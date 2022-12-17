In his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, 2011-12 Duke basketball one-and-done Austin Rivers is averaging a career-low 3.8 points across his 19 games. But the 30-year-old, in his fourth start of the year, brought his A-game to the team's 112-110 road victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

RELATED: Stacking up all 26 one-and-dones in history

With 11.2 seconds remaining on the clock, he drained the game's biggest shot, a contested 3-pointer from the corner to give Minnesota a 111-107 lead.

That was not his only highlight in helping the shorthanded Timberwolves (14-15) snap a three-game losing streak (all away from home) and jump to No. 10 in the Western Conference standings.

Austin Rivers finished with 20 points against the Thunder, marking his first double-digit scoring outing this season, in addition to three rebounds and one assist while shooting 6-for-7 from the field, 4-for-5 from deep, and 4-for-4 from the foul line.

And on the other end of the floor, he tallied a career-high five steals in his 31 minutes of action.

Minnesota's other Duke basketball alum, rookie forward Wendell Moore Jr., did not score in seven minutes as a reserve but tallied three assists and a steal. After spending most of October and November stuck on the bench or in the G League, the No. 26 overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft has played in each of the team's past 10 games.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

The Timberwolves now have one day off before hosting the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET Sunday.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.