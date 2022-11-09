After a day with no NBA action, Wednesday's slate features 13 games. One of those games includes a battle between a couple of former Duke basketball point guards: brothers Tyus Jones and Tre Jones for the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.

The Grizzlies (7-4) and Spurs (5-6) play in San Antonio at 8 p.m. ET.

It'll be the franchises' first meeting this season. But it won't be the first time the Jones brothers have faced each other in the league.

Last season, the Grizzlies and Spurs played four times, all wins by the Grizzlies.

Tre Jones saw minutes in all four for the Spurs, totaling 25 points and eight assists. Tyus Jones, who won a national championship as the Blue Devils' one-and-done starting point guard in 2014-15, was active in only three of those meetings but shined each time, tallying 56 points and 11 assists altogether.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

In 2020-21, Tre Jones' rookie year following his two sensational Duke basketball campaigns, the Spurs went 1-2 against the Grizzlies. Tyus Jones drew significant minutes all three times. But Tre Jones had yet to carve out a regular role; he played in only one of those games, receiving three minutes of mop-up duty.

There's a legitimate chance that Tre Jones finishes with a fuller box score than his 26-year-old brother this go-round. As a full-time starter this season, the 22-year-old is averaging a line of career-high stats: 12.7 points, 6.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 29.9 minutes per game.

RELATED: NBA Blue Devils total 288 points in one night

Meanwhile, Tyus Jones is averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.6 steals in 22.8 minutes per game as the Grizzlies' primary backup point guard behind superstar Ja Morant.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.