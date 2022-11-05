After going 27-55 in Chauncey Billups' first year as head coach, the Portland Trail Blazers (6-2) are off to an undeniably hot start in 2022-23, especially following Friday night's 108-106 road win over the Phoenix Suns (6-2). The upset victory coincided with Duke basketball product Justise Winslow's first start this season for the Blazers.

And Winslow was everywhere in his season-high 32 minutes on the court. As the squad's first-string point guard, the 6-foot-6 all-purpose athlete came up just short of a triple-double with his 12 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 6-for-12 from the field.

The 26-year-old Winslow, now in his eighth season in the league after going No. 10 overall at the 2015 NBA Draft, added two steals against the Suns and set the tone for the Blazers' aggressive defense.

Furthermore, the 2015 Duke basketball national champ's plus/minus of +6 was the highest among Portland's starting five in Phoenix, leading to high praise from his coach.

"There's a calmness that he gives the team when he has the ball in his hands," Billups said about Winslow after the game, according to The Oregonian's Aaron Fentress. "He knows the plays from every position. We obviously put him on these tough matchups. But you just feel safe when he has the ball in his hands."

It looks like Winslow is in the perfect spot to prosper in what should be the beginning of his prime.

"He believes in me," Winslow said about Billups, per Fentress. "I think that's crucial for my success."

Across the seven games that he's played this season, Justise Winslow has averaged 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.7 steals.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns, now in a two-way tie atop the Western Conference standings, battle again in Phoenix at 10 p.m. ET Saturday on NBA TV.

