Jayson Tatum was the NBA Player of the Month from the Eastern Conference for November and still sits No. 1 on NBA.com's Kia MVP Ladder. But another Duke basketball product is quickly becoming the talk of the league and looks like a frontrunner for the NBA Player of the Month award from the West for December.

RELATED: Stacking up all 26 Duke one-and-dones in history

His name is Zion Williamson. The 22-year-old New Orleans Pelicans power forward appeared on the MVP rankings last week at No. 10.

And on Monday, he received the title as the Western Conference Player of the Week (Dec. 5-10); Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is the selection from the Eastern Conference.

One could argue that Williamson has been the NBA's best player over the past two weeks. In that span, the 6-foot-6, 285-pound star has led the Pelicans to the league's longest current winning streak at seven games and into the top spot in the Western Conference standings at 18-8. (Tatum's Boston Celtics remain atop the East at 21-6.)

Across these past seven games, while the Pelicans have been without former Duke basketball one-and-done Brandon Ingram (toe injury), Zion Williamson has been on another planet. He's averaged 30.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 66.9 percent from the field and 74.6 percent from the foul line.

Next up for the New Orleans Pelicans is a road game against the Utah Jazz (15-14) at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Pelicans have already ruled out Brandon Ingram for the contest.

RELATED: List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.