Former Duke basketball one-and-done Jayson Tatum, now in his sixth season with the Boston Celtics since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft, spent three straight weeks atop the Kia MVP Ladder this season.

However, after missing one game last week for the Celtics (23-10), who still own the league's best record but have lost five of their past seven outings, Tatum fell two rungs to No. 3 on Saturday. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic each climbed one position to No. 1 and 2, respectively.

Meanwhile, the other Duke basketball talent in the top 10, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, jumped one spot to No. 6 despite sitting out his team's past two games due to the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

On that note, it's interesting that NBA.com's Michael C. Wright suggested Tatum's slight drop at least partly results from his missed game last week:

"Here's the part where we tell Celtics fans not to fret because Tatum can move back into the No. 1 position just as quickly as he fell to third. Tatum missed Sunday's loss to Orlando due to 'personal reasons' and later it was reported he skipped the game to celebrate the birthday of his son, Deuce. Kudos to Tatum, 24, for understanding what's most important..."

Wright went on to note that Jayson Tatum scored 41 points on Wednesday night, but the performance came in a 117-112 road loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Then Tatum scored 30 points in Friday night's 121-109 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking his fourth straight game with 30 or more points. Now, the versatile, smooth playmaker is averaging a career-high 30.5 points while adding 8.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game across 31 appearances this season.

Jayson Tatum has a shot to reassert his dominance in the MVP race when the Boston Celtics host none other than Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (22-10) at 5 p.m. ET on Christmas Day (ABC and ESPN).

