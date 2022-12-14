Nowadays, the Zion Williamson experience is in full effect. On Tuesday night, the Duke basketball product produced a dunk that went viral, albeit in a New Orleans Pelicans loss, and it came at the expense of a former UNC basketball big man.

But in fairness to Utah Jazz rookie Walker Kessler, who spent one season as a Tar Heel reserve before transferring to Auburn and starring there for a year, he's not the first — and surely won't be the last — to fail miserably in preventing Williamson from viciously attacking the basket.

As shown in the highlight below, early in the second quarter, Kessler tried to force the 6-foot-6, 285-pound lefty to his right. No worries. Williamson zipped from the 3-point line to the rim for a two-handed jam that tested the integrity of the backboard; all Kessler could do was flail his arms while backpedaling into no man's land.

The Pelicans (18-9), who remain without the services of 2015-16 Duke basketball one-and-done Brandon Ingram (toe injury), saw their seven-game win streak end with the 121-100 road loss to the Jazz (16-14). As a result, they fell into a tie with the Memphis Grizzlies atop the Western Conference standings.

However, one would struggle to argue that the defeat was at all the fault of Zion Williamson, now averaging 25.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. The 22-year-old finished with a game-high 26 points in 26 minutes on the floor, shooting 10-for-16 from the field while adding nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

New Orleans' issues in Utah seemed to stem from a 4-for-27 clip from 3-point land.

At 9 p.m. ET Thursday, though, Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans will get another shot at beating the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

