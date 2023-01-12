A handful of points in an NBA game isn't much. But it's something. And that says a lot for a guy who went undrafted in 2020 after never averaging more than five points per outing or drawing more than a handful of starts in any of his four seasons as a Duke basketball role player.

That player is Jack White, now an NBA rookie on a two-way contract with the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets (28-13) after spending a few years back in his home country of Australia playing for the NBL's Melbourne United.

Before Wednesday night, the 24-year-old forward had scored only two points across nine appearances this season. Now, he's more than tripled that previous career scoring total by pouring in five points during five minutes of mop-up duty in the Nuggets' 126-97 home win over the Phoenix Suns.

White shot 2-for-3 from the field and 1-for-1 from downtown (his first made three in the NBA). Plus, he grabbed two rebounds, tying his career-high.

Sure, the modest personal best in the scoring column didn't do much to Jack White's average in the NBA, now 0.7 points per game.

Again, though, he's already officially in the history books as an NBA player. And he's scored in multiple games — for a contender, no less.

Consider that all of the above is more than recent Duke basketball early draft entrants DJ Steward and Matthew Hurt can say.

