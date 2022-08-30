Skip to main content
Duke basketball product makes Knicks history with lucrative deal

Former Duke basketball one-and-done RJ Barrett may have dodged a future in Utah.
Following weeks of being near the center of trade chatter involving the Utah Jazz, 2018-19 Duke basketball bucket-getter RJ Barrett again looks like a long-term centerpiece for the New York Knicks.

According to a report from ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski late Monday night, the 22-year-old rising star is finalizing a four-year contract extension that could be worth up to $120 million, becoming "the youngest $100 million player in Knicks history."

Not only that, but as Wojnarowski noted, Barrett's signature makes him "the franchise's first draft pick to agree to a multiyear contract extension after his rookie deal since Charlie Ward in 1999."

In other words, it sounds like the Knicks probably came to their senses by sticking with Barrett. After all, as Wojnarowski reminded, he "is one of only five players in NBA history to amass 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 200 3-pointers before his 22nd birthday, joining Kobe Bryant, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James."

Last season, the 6-foot-6 Canadian lefty played and started 70 games for the 37-42 Knicks, averaging 20.0 points and 5.8 rebounds while knocking down a career-high 2.0 threes per game.

Other 2019 Duke basketball draftees

RJ Barrett went No. 3 overall at the 2019 NBA Draft, two spots below Duke basketball teammate Zion Williamson, who in early July agreed to a five-year rookie max extension with the New Orleans Pelicans worth at least $193 million.

As for the final drafted Blue Devil from 2019, No. 10 overall pick Cam Reddish has one year remaining on his yet-to-be-extended rookie contract. He's still a teammate to Barrett in New York, but trade speculation continues to swirl around Reddish since head coach Tom Thibodeau seems unlikely to put him in the rotation.

