Encouraging Sign for Duke Basketball Pro Dereck Lively II
At 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks, featuring Luka Doncic and 2010-11 Duke basketball one-and-done Kyrie Irving, look to bounce back from Tuesday night's 105-100 Game 4 home loss by closing out their Western Conference Finals series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.
Dallas may or may not enjoy the services of its other NBA Blue Devil in 7-foot-1 rookie Dereck Lively II, who is the squad's primary enforcer down low, even if in a reserve role.
But the 20-year-old budding big man's outlook for Game 5 appears considerably more promising than it did in the 24 hours leading up to Game 4. He ended up sitting that contest due to the frightening neck injury he sustained in the second quarter of the Mavericks' Game 3 victory in Dallas on Sunday night.
On Wednesday evening, the team upgraded Lively to questionable for Game 5.
The Mavericks are 3-0 in the series when Lively has played. And they are +22 across the 63 minutes he's been on the floor, in which he's averaged 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 13-for-13 from the field and 3-for-3 at the foul line.
Should Dallas advance, Dereck Lively II and Kyrie Irving would face 2016-17 Duke basketball one-and-done Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics beginning next Thursday. It would mark the first time that three former Blue Devils have appeared in the same NBA Finals.
