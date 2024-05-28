Update on Duke Basketball Talent's Status for Mavericks
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is this year's first Duke basketball pro to punch his ticket to the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, two other NBA Blue Devils, Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II, are now only one win away from their Dallas Mavericks advancing to square off against Tatum's Celtics.
However, as the Mavericks prepare for a sweep opportunity in Game 4 against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, it appears they're down one Duke basketball one-and-done in the 20-year-old Lively, their beyond-his-years rookie center. Late Monday afternoon, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported the franchised has ruled out the 7-footer for Tuesday night in light of his scary neck injury in Game 3 on Sunday night.
There's been no word on an official timeframe for Lively's recovery.
Earlier on Monday, though, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski offered one encouraging update, noting that "tests returned OK on Dereck Lively II’s neck." At the time, roughly eight hours before Haynes' report, Wojnarowski added that Lively's "availability for Game 4 remains unclear."
Lively, a lottery pick last summer who has taken his impressive rookie campaign to new heights in the NBA Playoffs, has served notably effectively as the team's backup big man yet with a starter's load of minutes.
Through his 2.5 games in the series — the neck injury occurred in the second quarter on Sunday night — Lively has tallied 29 points, 23 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks, and only one turnover while shooting a perfect 13-for-13 from the field and 3-for-3 at the charity stripe.
ALSO READ: Where Duke Products Appear on NBA Draft Consensus Big Board