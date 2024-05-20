Pundit Calls Duke Basketball Legend 'Looney Tunes' Match for Lakers
Based on multiple reports the past few days, all-time Duke basketball scoring leader and retired 15-year NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick is the frontrunner to become the Los Angeles Lakers' next head coach.
RELATED: Two Duke Legends Linked to Lakers Head Coaching Search
And that doesn't sit well with some folks. After all, the 39-year-old, who has taken his popularity to new heights recently via his meteoric ABC/ESPN broadcast career and well-received Mind the Game podcast venture with Lakers superstar LeBron James, has no coaching experience outside of leading his elementary-age sons' rec teams.
On Sunday morning, Los Angeles Times' Bill Plaschke chimed in with harsh criticism of the potential hire. Here's a snippet of his "Lakers and Redick are a match made in Looney Tunes" column:
"The Los Angeles LeBrons appear to be closing in on the landmark hire of a bench boss who possesses but one legitimate qualification. JJ Redick could be the next Lakers head coach because he has a podcast with LeBron James. Period. End of resume...Their expected choice of Redick — virtually every expert considers him the heavy favorite — makes less sense with every syllable."- Los Angeles Times' Bill Plaschke
Sure, JJ Redick wouldn't be the most traditional choice. But the former widely detested Blue Devil has become one of the most respected analysts in the game since his retirement three years ago.
There's no doubt his presence could create a new sense of excitement in L.A., helping sway fellow 39-year-old LeBron James, set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, toward remaining a Laker.
It's worth noting that the 2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers, who went 47-35 before losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs under recently fired head coach Darvin Ham, employed two Duke basketball products in reserve forwards Cam Reddish and Harry Giles.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more updates on past Blue Devils and other Duke basketball news.