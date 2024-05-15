Two Duke Basketball Legends Linked to Lakers Head Coaching Search
As one of the largest and highest-earning professional sports franchises in the world, the Los Angeles Lakers usually spend plenty of time in the news. With a superstar like LeBron James on the roster, that time in the spotlight only multiplies. But now, the Lakers are in the spotlight once again as they search for a new head coach, and some Duke basketball legends are being linked to the search.
After firing Darvin Ham just days after Los Angeles' series loss to the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, news quickly began to leak of different candidates who would be considered in the ensuing search. One name was JJ Redick, the Blue Devils’ all-time leading scorer and a former 15-year NBA veteran.
Redick was named as one of the initial top candidates alongside Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, but a link between the former Blue Devil sharpshooter and the Lakers had quieted down since the initial report. Now, things seem to be heating up again.
On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported that he believes Redick is the current frontrunner to land the job, saying, “Right now, I believe JJ Redick is slightly ahead of the field.”
That report was also supported by Buha’s coworker Shams Charania, who added that Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell and former Hornets head coach James Borrego are also top choices.
The link between Redick and the Lakers would make sense, with the 39-year-old recently beginning to co-host a podcast with LeBron James. James is set to test free agency this summer, but the expectation is that he very well could return for another go in Los Angeles.
In addition to Redick, another Blue Devil legend has been involved in the coaching search, albeit in a much different manner. Charania also reported on Tuesday that the Lakers were consulting with former Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski about their coaching search.
Charania noted that Coach K was serving as an “unofficial consultant” with the franchise.
The Lakers' willingness to reach out to Coach K could spell positive for Redick’s chances at the job, given he played for the legendary coach for four seasons in Durham and has his No. 4 jersey retired.
More news will presumably come out in the following days and weeks. But as of now, it seems that the legendary Duke basketball sharpshooter could be nearing his first head coaching gig outside of his children's rec league teams.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.