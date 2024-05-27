Where Duke Basketball Products Appear on NBA Draft Consensus Big Board
The order in which 7-foot forward Kyle Filipowski and sharpshooting guard Jared McCain hear their names at the NBA Draft, June 26-27, may remain unclear until the first of the Duke basketball pair comes off the board.
Both of the Blue Devils' early draft entrants look like locks to land in the first round. And each has popped up as a projected lottery pick in various mock drafts, albeit always toward the bottom of those 14 selections.
As of the latest update to the 2024 NBA Draft Consensus Big Board courtesy of Rookie Scale, neither is quite inside lottery territory with four weeks to go until the big night. That calculated listing factors in "ESPN, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, The Ringer, Yahoo, Tankathon, For the Win, CBS, No Ceilings, NBA Big Board, and dozens of other boards/mocks from #DraftTwitter and other scouting outlets."
McCain, an ACC All-Freshman Team and NCAA Tournament All-Region selection for the 2023-24 Duke basketball team, is at No. 15, according to the consensus, just one spot outside the lottery. That pick belongs to the Miami Heat.
Fellow 20-year-old Filipowski, who became ACC Rookie of the Year in 2022-23 before earning All-ACC First Team honors as a sophomore in Durham this past season, sits two notches below McCain at No. 17 overall. That pick currently belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers but may end up going to the New Orleans Pelicans.
