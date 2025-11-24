Offensive Grades Revealed For Duke Against North Carolina
Duke didn't have all of its cylinders clicking offensively on Saturday, but it was enough to top North Carolina, 32-25.
The Blue Devils secured their first win over the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill since 2017. Manny Diaz took down Bill Belichick in their first meeting. Diaz went into the bag of tricks a couple of times, but a fourth-quarter fake field goal will be the one that people remember.
Todd Pelino fielded a shovel pass from holder Kade Reynoldson after lining up for a go-ahead field goal, and took off down the sideline before going out of bounds at the 1-yard line. Anderson Castle punched it in for the eventual game-winning score to bring the Victory Bell back to Durham.
Castle scored three touchdowns at the goal line in a game where the Blue Devils were aggressive on the ground. Castle and Nate Sheppard combined for 139 yards in the game and nearly four yards per carry.
Duke gained 352 yards in the game with a more balanced approach, which helped the Blue Devils slow the game down in the late stages and pull off the win.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Blue Devils had a few solid showings on offense in the victory. Here are the five highest-graded offensive performers from Saturday's rivalry triumph (minimum 30 snaps).
5) RT Brian Parker II
The Duke offensive line did an admirable job against an aggressive Tar Heels pass rush on Saturday. Altogether, the big guys up front allowed one sack on Darian Mensah, but the 10 pressures allowed did make life difficult at times.
Parker stepped up in a big way, allowing just one pressure in the game. UNC's Melkart Abou-Jaoude, who leads the ACC with 10 sacks, didn't have much success against the Blue Devils' right side. Parker did have some trouble reaching the second level in the run game, but Duke stayed with the ground attack between the tackles.
According to PFF, Parker earned an overall grade of 63.6, a pass blocking grade of 84.8 and a run blocking grade of 54.4.
4) C Matt Craycraft
Craycraft was a critical part of the rushing attack against the interior of UNC's defense. The junior center created space inside and called good double teams to clear rushing lanes for Sheppard. He was also the anchor that allowed Castle to score three times at the goal line.
Craycraft was decent in pass protection. He allowed two pressures and occasionally had a tough time with blitzes from linebackers like Andrew Simpson, but it was still enough time to help Mensah put together a solid day.
According to PFF, Craycraft had an overall grade of 66.3, with a pass blocking grade of 71.3 and a run blocking grade of 63.1.
3) QB Darian Mensah
After consecutive poor showings, Mensah didn't light up the Tar Heels' defense, but he made some plays late that gave Duke a chance to win. He completed 20-of-33 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown.
Mensah had to deal with some pressure in the game, taking a sack and six hits in the backfield. However, he didn't fold and used his legs to extend plays. He converted a fourth down and seven with a nice pass to receiver Sahmir Hagans, and also had a couple of scrambles to move the chains.
According to PFF, Mensah had an overall grade of 72.5, with a passing grade of 74.3 and a rushing grade of 57.6.
2) Nate Sheppard
Sheppard made his displeasure with the offense known after a loss last week, and the offensive game plan this week responded. Sheppard was heavily involved from the jump. The freshman tailback had five carries on the opening drive and 13 carries in Duke's three first-half drives.
He finished the day with 22 carries for 90 yards and one catch for 18 yards. He also had a nice catch for a two-point conversion. Sheppard forced a season-high eight missed tackles against the Tar Heels, putting his downhill running ability on full display.
According to PFF, Sheppard had an overall grade of 74.1, with a rushing grade of 72.5 and a receiving grade of 72.7.
1) TE Jeremiah Hasley
Hasley has been a surprising revelation in the passing game the past few weeks. Most of his career has been spent as an extra blocker who occasionally caught passes. Now, he's one of the top targets for Mensah.
The junior tight end has either led the team in catches or receiving yards in each of the last three games. On Saturday, he did both, establishing new career-highs in catches (seven) and receiving yards (85) while catching a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Four of his catches moved the sticks.
According to PFF, Hasley had an overall grade of 74.9, with a receiving grade of 81.0 and a run blocking grade of 56.8.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.