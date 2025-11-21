Duke Tailback Ranks Among Best Freshmen in the Nation
Duke isn't thought of as much of a running team this season, led by quarterback Darian Mensah, who has surpassed 3,000 yards through the air this season.
With a record of 5-5, the Blue Devils have had a powerful offense all season long, scoring 33.4 points per game with Mensah under center. This week, that passing attack should be on full display as Duke tries to right the ship on the road against rival North Carolina.
Still, the Blue Devils have managed to find another star at running back this season. So good, in fact, he beat out two seniors during the season for the starting job.
Nate Sheppard might not be too happy with the offense right now, but he has done his job when given the ball. Even without being the focal point of the offense and game plan, the freshman has received some notoriety from the national media.
Nate Sheppard Ranks Within Nation's 20 Best Freshman in 2025
As a three-star recruit from Mandeville, Louisiana, expectations were not super high for Sheppard when he arrived in Durham for camp. The freshman was ill-used in the first three games of the season, while Anderson Castle and Jaquez Moore dominated the snaps.
In Week 4, at home against NC State, Sheppard finally got some more action, tallying 14 carries for 61 yards and catching another three passes for 20 yards. Then, the breakout came. The following week, on the road at Syracuse, Sheppard racked up 168 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
He's held down the starting job ever since. His aggressive approach between the tackles, combined with his speed and catching ability on the perimeter, has made him one of the premier backs in the conference.
ESPN's Billy Tucker compiled a list of college football's top 20 freshmen so far this season, and Duke's very own cracked the list.
Tucker placed Sheppard 12th on his list. North Texas running back Caleb Hawkins was the only tailback placed above Sheppard, coming in at No. 9. Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney topped the list, while Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (No. 4), Pitt quarterback Mason Heintschel (No. 5) and Syracuse corner Demetres Samuel Jr. (No. 18) were the only other ACC representatives.
"A three-star out of Louisiana, Sheppard is yet another example of a freshman running back outperforming his ranking after finding the right combination of fit and opportunity," Tucker said. "Sheppard has amassed 700 yards and seven touchdowns on an efficient 6.3 yards per carry through his first 10 games. He became the first true freshman to start at running back for Duke in 15 years on Sept. 27 against Syracuse and rewarded the decision by compiling a season-high 201 all-purpose yards and two scores on 19 touches.
"Sheppard has double-digit carries in seven consecutive games and also chipped in 24 catches. His combination of vision and quick burst stands out, and he should remain a fixture of Duke's offense."
Sheppard's 700 rushing yards this season place him sixth in the ACC. Though his recent frustrations sparked concern that he could enter the transfer portal, if Duke can keep him around, Manny Diaz will have a plethora of options offensively down the road.
