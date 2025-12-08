Offensive Grades Revealed From Duke's ACC Championship Victory

Duke may not have ended up in the College Football Playoff, but a win in the ACC Championship will have to suffice. The Blue Devils are 8-5 headed into bowl season, where they will take on Arizona State in the Sun Bowl.

Manny Diaz and Duke had a new game plan facing Virginia for a second time, and it led to a much slower pace with longer drives for the Blue Devils. Duke never trailed in the contest, was aggressive on fourth down, and, despite blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, battled in overtime to steal the trophy in Charlotte.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Landen King (0) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, the Blue Devils played much better this time around against the Cavaliers, and Duke's playmakers were a big reason why. Here are the five highest-graded offensive performers from Duke's ACC title win over Virginia (minimum 30 snaps).

5) RB Anderson Castle

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) hands off the ball to running back Anderson Castle (4) in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The senior tailback has been a force in the run game this season, particularly at the goal line or in short-yardage situations . Castle did more of the same on Saturday night with a hefty workload.

Castle took 16 carries for just 35 yards, but half of his carries came when the offense needed three yards or less. The power back hit at a high rate, converting for four first downs and helping the Blue Devils work the clock. He also had a couple of important chips in pass protection in an overall solid night.

According to PFF, Castle has an overall grade of 67.7, with a rushing grade of 67.8 and a pass blocking grade of 76.6.

4) WR Sahmir Hagans

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Hagans didn't stuff the box score, but he was involved in a key play that led to a touchdown. He caught two passes for 31 yards in the game, and did some admirable work as a run blocker while splitting snaps between the slot and out wide. The two-time ACC specialist of the week was also limited to just one kickoff return of 13 yards.

The senior receiver's big moment came in the second quarter. Hagans ran a slow fade along the sideline and found himself behind the defensive back. Mensah lofted the ball deep and toward the sideline, allowing Hagans to make a sweet grab while dragging his feet in-bounds.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Sahmir Hagans (2) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

According to PFF, Hagans had an overall grade of 68.7, with a receiving grade of 68.6 and a run blocking grade of 60.3.

3) QB Darian Mensah

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While it may not have been the most statistically impressive performance, Mensah made several unbelievable plays to help Duke pull off the upset. The sophomore quarterback completed 19-of-25 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. The performance was good enough for Mensah to win ACC Championship MVP honors.

Mensah only had to throw eight passes in the second half and overtime combined, but they were huge throws. He had a wild scramble before completing a pass downfield to move the chains on third down, taking more time off the clock. In overtime, Mensah rolled right and threw back across his body to Hasley for the eventual game-winning touchdown .

The Duke quarterback also started the game 8-of-9 passing on a long opening drive, which set the pace for the game. Unlike his last outing against Virginia, Mensah was dependable and did a good job of taking care of the ball, while making some big-time deep throws in the fourth quarter.

According to PFF, Mensah had an overall grade of 72.7 with a passing grade of 78.9.

2) WR Cooper Barkate

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) catches a pass near the goal line as Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) and safety Corey Costner (18) defend in the fourth quarter during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke's leading receiver was the source of the offense through the air in the second half. Barkate led the Blue Devils with five catches for 91 yards. In the second half, six of Mensah's eight passes went in Barkate's direction, including some big hitters downfield.

Barkate was on the receiving end of Mensah's wild scramble and throw in the fourth quarter, but his pair of catches along the sideline might have been even more impressive.

The Harvard transfer slipped behind the secondary and made a juggling catch for a big 38-yard gain in the third quarter, helping Duke get a field goal. In the fourth quarter, Mensah took a shot to Barkate in double coverage, placing the ball perfectly on the outside shoulder. Barkate leaped over the defender to haul in the catch inside the 5-yard line. Whenever Duke needed a play in the air, Barkate was always going to be open.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) makes a catch in the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

According to PFF, Barkate had an overall grade of 73.3, with a receiving grade of 73.1 and a run blocking grade of 60.9.

1) RB Nate Sheppard

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In Duke's first matchup against Virginia, Sheppard and the running game never got a chance to get going, leading the freshman running back to seemingly voice his displeasure on social media. This time around, the Blue Devils gave him every opportunity possible, and he took advantage.

Sheppard paced the Duke backfield with 21 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown, and added five catches for another 31 yards. The freshman bulldozed through defenders all night, breaking six tackles and breaking three runs of 10 yards or more.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) tries to outrun Virginia Cavaliers safety Devin Neal (27) during the second half during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The freshman powered into the end zone from 16 yards out in the second quarter. After initially being stuck behind the line, Sheppard slipped a tackle and burst straight up the field and into the end zone to take the lead. His role in the offense has only grown this season after setting Duke freshman records for rushing yards and touchdowns.

This kid is ridiculous... pic.twitter.com/osXjQP1NHx — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) December 7, 2025

According to PFF, Sheppard had an overall grade of 74.7, with a rushing grade of 73.6 and a receiving grade of 73.9.

