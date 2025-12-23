One Duke Coach is Front-Runner to Land SEC Coaching Gig

The Duke Blue Devils had a successful 2025 season in college football. They are looking to cap it off with a bowl win over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Sun Bowl. That will add another huge accomplishment to this team's resume this season.

The Blue Devils are coming off a big-time ACC title game win that no one saw coming when this college football season started. Now, as they are getting ready for their final game on New Year's Eve, they have been a lot is going on.

They found out which players are going into the draft and which players are coming back to make it two in a row next season in the ACC. That has been something they have been talking about. And now there is even one Duke coaching staff member who is getting interest from another school to join that new coaching staff. At this time of the year, they are looking to improve their coaching staff or find coaches who have a great job and bring them on in a role that is similar.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz lifts the ACC trophy with offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) and defensive tackle Aaron Hall (99) after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One Duke Coach is Getting Targeted by SEC Team

And with Duke having the season they did, it makes sense why they are looking at their coaching staff and looking to take some of their coaches from them. It is going to be interesting to see what happens over the next few weeks.

But something might not come out of this until after the Blue Devils' bowl game. The coaching they are going after is running backs coach Chris Foster. And the team that is going for him his the Florida Gators out of the SEC.

"Duke’s Chris Foster has emerged as a target for the running backs coach job at Florida, sources tell CBS Sports.



Foster, who has been of interest to multiple SEC teams this cycle, has helped Duke RB Nate Sheppard rank second in the ACC in rushing yards this season," said Senior College Football Reporter Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Duke’s Chris Foster has emerged as a target for the running backs coach job at Florida, sources tell @CBSSports.



"Foster spent the 2025 season overseeing Duke's running backs, in which Blue Devils rushers Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle combined to post 1,432 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground," said Zach Goodall of 247Sports. "Sheppard ranks No. 2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season in rushing yards with 962."

"Before arriving in Durham this past January, Foster coached running backs at Northwestern (2023-24), East Carolina (2021-22), Georgia Southern (2018-20), Maryville (2015), Appalachian State (2012-14) and Gardner-Webb (2004-11). He also has experience as a recruiting coordinator and associate head coach."

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

