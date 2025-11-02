Blue Devil Country

One Duke Player Has Always Poured Into This Program

The Duke Basketball Program is one of the best in the country, if not the best. There is one playing that is pouring everything into this program, just hoping for something in return.

Michael Canelo

Mar 1, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Duke Basketball Program is one of the best, if not the best, College Basketball programs. They give you everything you need, both on and off the court, to be successful. They are all about you winning, no matter if you are there for a year or if you stay for your whole college career.

It is something special for any player that does into the Duke Basketball Program. It is unmatched, and there is nothing like it anywhere else.

Going into this season, there is a lot of talk about this program finally winning it all and bringing a National Championship back to Duke. That is what they want to do, and they have all the players and coaching staff to win it all.

But it is not easy just because you have the most talented team. There are steps teams take to get to the Final Four and win it all. That is something Duke will do this season, and they are seen by many as a top contender.

f
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) dunks the ball against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke Sophomore Darren Harris

With everyone talking about the talented freshmen coming into this season, there is one player who is taking everything in and looking to improve this season as a sophomore. That is forward, Darren Harris.

"The national spotlight may hover on Duke’s star-studded newcomers, but inside the Blue Devil program, a different narrative about returning guard-forward Darren Harris is forming," said Lucy Glynn of The Chronicle.

dd
Feb 25, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard A.J. Staton-McCray (11) takes a shot over Duke Blue Devils guard Darren Harris (8) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"When Scheyer was asked which returning player he was most excited to see assume a larger role, he pointed to Harris, who seems to be stepping into this season as a completely different player."

“The guy that didn't play as much last year that I think has had tremendous growth is Darren Harris,” Scheyer said. “If you look at his body, versus a year ago, he's done a great job in the weight room and working with our sports performance team. He's just had a real serious, competitive approach.” 

ddd
Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

"Two weeks later, Foster doubled down."

“I don't think a lot of people are talking about Darren Harris, but he comes in, he works hard every day,” Foster said at ACC Tipoff. “He keeps developing, getting better and better.”

ddd
Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer during the college basketball exhibition game against Tennessee on October 26, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“A big chip on my shoulder — I think that's kind of been the biggest change from last year to this year: how I mentally come into practice every day. I'm really excited for the season to start,” Harris said. “I went through adversity before high school and just overall in life. So I'm just looking forward to [bouncing] back.”

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE

feed

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.