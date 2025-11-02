One Duke Player Has Always Poured Into This Program
The Duke Basketball Program is one of the best, if not the best, College Basketball programs. They give you everything you need, both on and off the court, to be successful. They are all about you winning, no matter if you are there for a year or if you stay for your whole college career.
It is something special for any player that does into the Duke Basketball Program. It is unmatched, and there is nothing like it anywhere else.
Going into this season, there is a lot of talk about this program finally winning it all and bringing a National Championship back to Duke. That is what they want to do, and they have all the players and coaching staff to win it all.
But it is not easy just because you have the most talented team. There are steps teams take to get to the Final Four and win it all. That is something Duke will do this season, and they are seen by many as a top contender.
Duke Sophomore Darren Harris
With everyone talking about the talented freshmen coming into this season, there is one player who is taking everything in and looking to improve this season as a sophomore. That is forward, Darren Harris.
"The national spotlight may hover on Duke’s star-studded newcomers, but inside the Blue Devil program, a different narrative about returning guard-forward Darren Harris is forming," said Lucy Glynn of The Chronicle.
"When Scheyer was asked which returning player he was most excited to see assume a larger role, he pointed to Harris, who seems to be stepping into this season as a completely different player."
“The guy that didn't play as much last year that I think has had tremendous growth is Darren Harris,” Scheyer said. “If you look at his body, versus a year ago, he's done a great job in the weight room and working with our sports performance team. He's just had a real serious, competitive approach.”
"Two weeks later, Foster doubled down."
“I don't think a lot of people are talking about Darren Harris, but he comes in, he works hard every day,” Foster said at ACC Tipoff. “He keeps developing, getting better and better.”
“A big chip on my shoulder — I think that's kind of been the biggest change from last year to this year: how I mentally come into practice every day. I'm really excited for the season to start,” Harris said. “I went through adversity before high school and just overall in life. So I'm just looking forward to [bouncing] back.”
