What Darren Harris Brings to This Year’s Duke Team
The Duke Blue Devils are looking to have a special basketball season. To do so, they will need all the players on this team to be all in and play their roles well. Head coach Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff are going to have these players ready for everything that they see on the court.
He will put his players in the best position to be successful both on and off the court. These players have full confidence in Scheye, and they believe in him and his coaching staff.
Duke is coming into this season with a young roster. They do have a key veteran players who will return and will have an important role in teaching the freshmen how things are done for this program and how Scheyer wants to do things.
One player who is going to have a bigger role for this team this season is sophomore Darren Harris. He is back and ready for another season.
Darren Harris
- "Harris’ game centers around his ability to shoot the 3-pointer. While he struggled last year in his limited opportunities from behind the arc, Harris was a highly touted shooter coming out of high school. Particularly impressive is his catch-and-shoot 3-pointer."
- "Harris does a phenomenal job of getting himself open and immediately firing from deep. When Duke gets an offensive rebound, look for Harris to maneuver himself to the corner and spot up," said Vishwa Veeraswamy of The Chronicle.
- "Harris isn’t just a catch-and-shoot guy, however. While he likely won’t be running the pick and roll, he can certainly shoot the ball well off the dribble."
"In his limited playing time last season, Duke was able to run off-ball curl screens for him to take the pass and get to the rim. Due to his size, Harris can finish well through contact and also pull up from mid-range at times. He was also an aggressive rebounder last year, especially on the offensive end. Of his 24 rebounds on the year last season, eight of them were on the offensive end."
"Harris saw the court in limited minutes last season due to fellow freshmen Kon Knueppel and Isaiah Evans taking the roles of the sharpshooters, alongside Tyrese Proctor, Sion James and Caleb Foster generally occupying the other guard slot. This season, Harris is going to have to fight for minutes once again with yet another strong incoming class for head coach Jon Scheyer."
"As Evans and Foster return, Scheyer brings in even more elite shooting with Dame Sarr, Nikolas Khamenia and Sebastian Wilkins. Harris will get opportunities early, but Scheyer will certainly want to give his freshmen a chance. It’s unlikely that Harris will find himself in a starting role to begin the season, and he will probably be fighting for a spot in the rotation off the bench as a scoring threat."
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.
Make Sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE