Former Duke Basketball Captain Heating Up Overseas

🇺🇸 Highlights Jeremy Roach (PG/King Szczecin) against Stal Ostrow. Roach with 24 points (10/16 FG) and 3 assists in 27 minutes.



🇵🇱 Rozgrywający Kinga Szczecina Jeremy Roach i występ przeciwko Stali Ostrów z 24 punktami i 3 asystami w 27 minut. #plkpl pic.twitter.com/jrHeH1SbPk