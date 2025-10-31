Former Duke Basketball Captain Heating Up Overseas
Jeremy Roach didn't wrap up his college career as a Duke basketball player. But he earned a degree from the university before bolting.
And it just so happens that the five-year collegian saw his college career come to an end at the hands of the 2024-25 Blue Devils, as he and the Baylor Bears, his transfer destination following four seasons in Durham, fell to Jon Scheyer's top-seeded squad in their NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup in Raleigh back in March.
Roughly a month after going undrafted, the 23-year-old Roach inked his first professional deal with King Szczecin in the Polish Basketball League.
Roach's Performance's
Now, it appears Roach has become comfortable in his new surroundings and with his new squad. He's posted double-digit points in each of the team's past three games after tallying only six points in his debut earlier this month.
On Sunday, Roach helped King Szczecin secure a 94-92 win over Anwil and improve to 3-1 overall.
The former five-star recruit, a captain as a Duke basketball junior and senior in the first two seasons with Jon Scheyer serving as the Blue Devils' head coach, played only 18 minutes in the bout but finished with 11 points, three rebounds, four assists, and only one turnover while shooting 3-for-7 beyond the arc.
In the group's previous game, a 97-72 victory over Stal, Roach tallied a career-high 24 points in his career-best 28 minutes of action, shooting 10-for-16 from the field, including a blistering 6-for-8 clip from three and with one of those makes coming beyond halfcourt to beat the buzzer at the end of the second quarter.
He added one rebound, three assists, and four steals in that contest, albeit with three turnovers on his stat sheet.
Through four contests, Jeremy Roach is now averaging 13.5 points, 1.5 boards, 2.8 dimes, and 1.5 steals in 23.0 minutes per appearance. He's shooting 40.9 percent from downtown and 87.5 percent at the charity stripe.
Jeremy Roach and King Szczecin, currently sitting No. 3 in the Polish Basketball League standings at this early juncture in the season, next face a road test against Stelmet at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday. That game will coincide with Roach's 24th birthday.
Across four seasons as a Duke basketball starter, first under the command of five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski, Roach averaged 11.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. His stats dropped a smidge at Baylor to 10.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
