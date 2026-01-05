Premier Duke Basketball Target Delivers Next-Level Performance
In this story:
Thanks in large part to the all-around prowess of potential Duke basketball recruiting pledge Jordan Smith Jr., the Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) Panthers (11-1) haven't lost a game in almost four weeks. Plus, it's worth noting that their lone defeat this season came in double overtime and at the hands of the talent-rich Prolific Prep (Fla.) Crew.
ALSO READ: One 'Showtime Slim' Feat Always Equals Blue Devil Victory
On Saturday, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Smith powered the Panthers to a 74-57 victory over the hosting St. John's College High School (Washington, D.C.) Cadets in the Behan Strong Invitational.
The coveted prospect, currently checking in at No. 2 overall and No. 1 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, accounted for almost 40 percent of his team's scoring in the contest. He ended up with 29 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
And as one can see in the above highlights courtesy of MADE Hoops, Smith's scoring effort featured a wide variety of buckets: crafty finishes in traffic, a rim-shaking dunk, and pull-up jumpers ranging from 3-point makes to his advanced mid-range splashes.
"[Smith] is an unsigned senior and making a massive statement as one of the best available guards in the country," MADE Hoops noted about the relentless competitor.
Duke Basketball Remains the Presumptive Favorite for Jordan Smith Jr.
Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils, who recently added Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star point guard to what is now a four-deep 2026 recruiting haul and the nation's top-ranked collection, are among six finalists in Smith's high-profile recruitment. The other remaining contenders are the Georgetown Hoyas, Syracuse Orange, Arkansas Razorbacks, Indiana Hoosiers, and Kentucky Wildcats.
For now, the blueblood in Durham is the advertised frontrunner for Smith's services, at least in the eyes of both the 247Sports Crystal Ball and Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. That makes sense. After all, Paul VI Catholic has become a Blue Devil pipeline, producing four Duke basketball players this decade alone in Jeremy Roach, Trevor Keels, Darren Harris, and Patrick Ngongba II.
However, in late December, Smith informed the media that he plans to hold off on announcing a winner until February or later, as he is looking to see how his suitors' current teams execute in conference play.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD