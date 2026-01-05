Premier Duke Basketball Target Delivers Next-Level Performance

Thanks in large part to the all-around prowess of potential Duke basketball recruiting pledge Jordan Smith Jr., the Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) Panthers (11-1) haven't lost a game in almost four weeks. Plus, it's worth noting that their lone defeat this season came in double overtime and at the hands of the talent-rich Prolific Prep (Fla.) Crew.

On Saturday, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Smith powered the Panthers to a 74-57 victory over the hosting St. John's College High School (Washington, D.C.) Cadets in the Behan Strong Invitational.

The coveted prospect, currently checking in at No. 2 overall and No. 1 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, accounted for almost 40 percent of his team's scoring in the contest. He ended up with 29 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Jordan Smith Jr was DOMINANT at the Behan Strong Invitational! 😤🔥



📊 Statline:

29 PTS | 5 AST | 4 STL



Paul VI cruised past St. John’s (DC), 74-57. Their 11th win on the season 👏

@sm23itty @CapitolHoops @PVIHoops #BehanStrong pic.twitter.com/H2SwXyZixr — MADE Hoops (@madehoops) January 4, 2026

And as one can see in the above highlights courtesy of MADE Hoops, Smith's scoring effort featured a wide variety of buckets: crafty finishes in traffic, a rim-shaking dunk, and pull-up jumpers ranging from 3-point makes to his advanced mid-range splashes.

"[Smith] is an unsigned senior and making a massive statement as one of the best available guards in the country," MADE Hoops noted about the relentless competitor.

Jordan Smith drives to the basket during the City of Palms championship game. Paul VI Catholic High School (Chantilly, VA) defeated Archbishop Stepinac High School (White Plains, NY) to win the 2025 City of Palms Classic Basketball Championship Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025 at Suncoast Arena in Fort Myers. Paul VI won with a final score of 57-53. | Ricardo Rolon / USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke Basketball Remains the Presumptive Favorite for Jordan Smith Jr.

Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils, who recently added Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star point guard to what is now a four-deep 2026 recruiting haul and the nation's top-ranked collection, are among six finalists in Smith's high-profile recruitment. The other remaining contenders are the Georgetown Hoyas, Syracuse Orange, Arkansas Razorbacks, Indiana Hoosiers, and Kentucky Wildcats.

Nov 14, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer directs his team during the second half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

For now, the blueblood in Durham is the advertised frontrunner for Smith's services, at least in the eyes of both the 247Sports Crystal Ball and Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. That makes sense. After all, Paul VI Catholic has become a Blue Devil pipeline, producing four Duke basketball players this decade alone in Jeremy Roach, Trevor Keels, Darren Harris, and Patrick Ngongba II.

However, in late December, Smith informed the media that he plans to hold off on announcing a winner until February or later, as he is looking to see how his suitors' current teams execute in conference play.

