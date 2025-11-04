Despite Five-Star Setback, Duke Basketball Recruiting Stays on Track
It's been over a month since fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts were in full-on pursuit of St. John Bosco High School (Calif.) forward Christian Collins. So, it should come as no surprise that the 6-foot-8, 200-pound five-star did not include the Blue Devils among the three finalists he announced in his recruitment on Sunday.
Collins, a highly coveted prep who landed roughly two dozen Division I offers, is now considering only the Kentucky Wildcats plus a pair of home-state hopefuls in the Southern Cal Trojans and UCLA Bruins, he told multiple outlets.
When Collins received a Duke basketball offer in late April, he ranked No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He's since dropped a couple of spots to No. 7 in the cycle, now checking in at No. 2 among power forwards and No. 3 in California.
- "The bottom line is that Collins' upside is undeniable with a terrific overlap of length, athleticism, fluidity, progressing skill, and two-way versatility," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein wrote in his most recent assessment of the gifted high school senior.
- "He’s a long way from a finished product, though and has to build up his body, develop his offensive game, and most of all, embrace the constant high-energy style that can maximize his impact defensively, on the glass, and in his total floor game."
The Recruiting Process
Over the weekend, Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils added a second piece to their 2026 collection with a commitment from IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer, a 7-footer who stacks up at No. 102 overall, No. 12 at his position, and No. 19 in his state.
Meyer joined Heritage High School (Texas) five-star forward Bryson Howard, a polished all-around prospect who currently sits at No. 12 overall among the nation's high school seniors, No. 4 among small forwards, and No. 1 in the Lone Star State.
With Maxime Meyer and Bryson Howard already on board as future Blue Devils, the 2026 Duke basketball class ranks No. 20 overall in the country, according to 247Sports.
The haul will mark Scheyer's fifth recruiting class as head coach of the Blue Devils. Under his command, Duke has ended up snagging three of the nation's past four No. 1 collections. And Scheyer's lone class that finished outside the top spot, the 2023 haul, wound up at No. 2.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.