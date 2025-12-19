Potential Duke Basketball Commit Goes for 40 in Florida

Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) standout combo guard and longtime Duke basketball target Jordan Smith Jr. is off to a brilliant start at the 2025 City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla.

In the 2025-26 Panthers' first outing at the talent-packed annual event on Thursday afternoon, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Smith recorded a game-high 40 points in only 23 minutes on the floor, powering his squad to a 93-60 win over the Garfield Heights High School (Ohio) Bulldogs. And he reached that total in efficient fashion, shooting 16-for-25 from the field — albeit 0-for-6 beyond the arc — and 8-for-10 at the foul line.

Jordan Smith is LIKE THAT 🤩 an efficient 40 ball in 3 quarters in Paul VI’s 93-60 win over Garfield Heights pic.twitter.com/tqkBrORQZD — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) December 18, 2025

Smith, a coveted prospect who checks in at No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite and has held an offer from Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer for almost a year and a half, added five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and only one turnover in the contest.

As for his recruitment, Smith has been down to a top six since early August. Those finalists are the Duke Blue Devils, Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgetown Hoyas, Indiana Hoosiers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Syracuse Orange.

Paul VI Panthers guard Jordan Smith (23) goes for a lay up while being guarded by multiple Garfield Heights Bulldogs defenders during the third quarter of the City of Palms Classic first round game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He visited the Blue Devils for a third time earlier this month, as the powerful five-star sat behind the Duke basketball bench — before eventually answering the call to join the program's famed Cameron Crazies on the other side of Coach K Court — for the team's thrilling 67-66 home victory over the Florida Gators in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 2.

For now, Scheyer and his crew are the 247Sports Crystal Ball favorite to come out on top for his services. However, only one expert has entered a prediction there thus far, and Smith may be weeks or months away from naming a winner.

Duke Basketball in the Running for Another Five-Star Backcourt Talent

Jordan Smith Jr. isn't the only guard sitting atop the Blue Devils' recruiting wishlist in the 2026 cycle. No, Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star floor general Deron Rippey Jr. is also considered a Duke basketball lean in the eyes of several insiders, and he's getting ready to announce his college commitment on Tuesday, Dec. 30, at 4 p.m. ET.

Rippey has a top five consisting of the Duke Blue Devils, NC State Wolfpack, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, and Miami Hurricanes.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have already landed three heralded 2026 preps in St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star power forward Cameron Williams, Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard, and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer. Their haul currently ranks No. 5 in the country, according to 247Sports.

