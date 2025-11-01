Three Recruits Duke Could Land After Maximo Adams Cancelled Visit
Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer likely wasn't too happy when he learned that five-star prospect Maximo Adams was cancelling his visit. After a successful visit with North Carolina, it seems like the Blue Devils' greatest rival has the edge in the pursuit of Adams.
While Adams may no longer be coming to Duke, Scheyer still has his eye on a few top prospects. His Class of 2026 just added Maxime Meyer, a 7'1'' center who will immediately be his tallest player on the team. He joins Bryson Howard as Duke's second commit in the Class of '26.
Five-Star Guard Jordan Smith
Rivals' Jamie Shaw made predictions as to where 13 four and five-star prospects will land. His list includes Adams, who he believes will be heading to either Texas or UNC.
Regardless, he thinks at the moment, Duke has the best chance to land Smith. The Virginia native is one of, if not the best, guard in the entire class. He visited with Duke at the start of October, and 247Sports lists the Blue Devils alongside Arkansas and Georgetown as the Top 3 schools to land him.
Shaw believes Smith to Duke has a 25% chance, but Colby Glacubeno, who's 16/16 this season, coined a 100% expert prediction that he'll join the Blue Devils.
Knowing he'll return to Durham, NC, on November 11, it's safe to assume Duke will become the odds-on favorite, if they aren't already, "Duke has been trending for Smith since early in the process," Shaw said as he also brought up Kentucky and Syracuse.
Five-Star Power Forward Cam Williams
6'11'' 200-pound Williams is the top power forward in the Class of 2026. The Phoenix, AZ, native could still choose Arizona, but Shaw believes he'll end up choosing Duke. With Scheyer competing against his hometown team, he knows things won't be easy down the stretch.
"Most of the sources I am talking with throughout this process have mentioned Duke and Arizona," Shaw said. "One source recently told me this week that they felt the Blue Devils are gaining momentum."
Williams is eyeing a commitment date soon as he's gone on visits with his Top 6 schools. On October 24, he removed three schools to place Arizona, Duke, and Texas in his Top 3.
Five-Star Point Guard Deron Rippey Jr.
After his viral moment with the Crazies, Duke fans can only hope that Rippey's commitment becomes a reality. He's set to visit with NC State, a team that is hosting the two top point guards in back to back weeks. Will Wade is out for blood, and he'll do anything to take Rippey away from the Blue Devils.
Scheyer faces the most competition for the New Jersey native who is a Top 10 recruit in the Class of 2026. His talents are right up there with the aforementioned Smith, along with five-star point guard Dylan Mingo, who has shown no interest in coming to Duke.
