Duke’s Cameron Boozer Earns Strong Praise from Sean Miller
The Duke Blue Devils are here and are ready to go all in and have a special season. They got off to a good start, and they are going to be one of the best teams in College Basketball this season. They are looking to bring a National Championship to the program.
A championship is something that has been missing for a long time. And they will have the team to do it, and they know that. There are going to be building blocks, but they know they are going to be better as the season goes on.
Duke has their latest freshman star in Cameron Boozer. Boozer is the best player on this team, and he is looking to be a great leader and be the best player he can be for his team. He is looking to also be the best player in college basketball this season as well.
It is something that drives him, and winning is the thing he wants to do during his time at Duke. He is looking to have a great season, and he is going to be a key player for this team all season long.
Cameron Boozer Gets High Praise from College Coach
"My early impressions of Boozer are, you know, he's like that generational freshman," Texas head coach Sean Miller said. "You know, there's always a No. 1 pick in the draft. Not all of them are the same. You know, there's always the best freshman that plays in college basketball, but from year to year, that varies on actually who that great freshman is."
"I look at Cam as the best of the best. His ability to rebound, you know, just look at the rebounds that he's had in the first couple of games he's played, you don't see many players, let alone freshmen, able to do that."
"And I also think that Jon Scheyer uses him in a very intelligent way, playing both the four and the five, and makes the matchup with Cam even more difficult than just his already unbelievable ability."
It is going to be interesting to see what other things come from having Boozer on this team this season. He is going to make this team better, and he could be the one to finally bring a title back to Cameron.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE