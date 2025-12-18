Duke Basketball Sensation Cameron Boozer Pulls Off Historic Feat

Eleven games into what is thus far a historically prolific Duke basketball career, freshman power forward and probable 2026 NBA Draft lottery pick Cameron Boozer has accomplished something no other player anywhere has done in the past 30 years.

According to the following social media post courtesy of OptaSTATS on Wednesday afternoon, the 18-year-old powerful star from Miami, Fla., "is the only DI player in the last 30 seasons to have at least 250 points, 100 rebounds, and 40 assists through his first 11 career games."

Boozer ensured that 11-game feat in No. 3-ranked, unbeaten Duke's 97-73 home victory over the unranked Lipscomb Bisons in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound force tallied 26 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists, shooting 10-for-17 from the field and 6-for-6 at the charity stripe across his team-high 30 minutes on the floor.

That performance also equated to Cameron Boozer reaching a mark his father, 2001 Duke basketball national champion and two-time NBA All-Star power forward Carlos Boozer, came up short of between his three years in Durham. ESPN Insights noted below that, indeed, his third 25-point double-double through only 11 contests exceeds the two that Carlos Boozer recorded in his 101 outings as a Blue Devil.

Cameron Boozer Shows Appreciation for Duke Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer

Following the bout against Lipscomb, marking the 100th win in ACC record time for fourth-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer, Cameron Boozer talked about the benefits of suiting up for a 38-year-old leader who has responded brilliantly to the pressure of succeeding Hall of Famer and five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski.

"What he's done for this program after taking over for a guy like Coach K, the best coach in college basketball, that's a tough task, and he's done a great job of following that up so far," Boozer said in the locker room. "I'm super proud of him. I've only been a part of this program for 11 games, but he's done a great job with this team and this program. Getting to 100 wins as quickly as he did, you've got to be doing something good for sure. I know he is."

Scheyer and his Blue Devils (11-0, 0-0 ACC) next face the No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-3, 0-0 Big 12) in New York City's Madison Square Garden at 8 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

