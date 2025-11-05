Duke Basketball Rookie Flips Script Following Rough Start Versus Texas
Miscues and missed shots kept the Duke basketball squad off the board for almost four minutes out of the gates in the No. 6-ranked Blue Devils' season-opening 75-60 win over the unranked Texas Longhorns in Charlotte's Spectrum Center on Tuesday night, the Dick Vitale Invitational's primetime battle.
In fact, a pair of 3-point splashes courtesy of freshman guard Dame Sarr and sophomore guard Isaiah Evans accounted for Duke's only points across the first seven minutes and change.
But the Blue Devils avoided a large deficit in the early going via their intense efforts on defense and hustle plays in the open court.
And a few more deep makes from Evans sparked an uptick in Duke's production on offense, resulting in a 15-2 run and a 23-14 overall lead that ultimately led to a Texas timeout with 9:07 remaining in the first half.
However, the Blue Devils cooled down considerably from there, as the centerpiece freshman forward and projected one-and-done lottery pick Cameron Boozer surprisingly went scoreless in the first half with a 0-for-7 clip from the field.
Meanwhile, Texas found its own rhythm on the offensive end. Plus, across the contest's first 20 minutes, Sean Miller's first batch of Longhorns outrebounded Jon Scheyer's fourth Duke basketball team, 25-15.
Eventually, the underdog regained the lead to enter the locker room with a 33-32 halftime advantage over the talent-laden Blue Devils.
Cameron Boozer Quickly Bounces Back in Big Way
Just 30 seconds into the second half, Boozer recorded his first points of the game by knocking down a couple of free throws. A minute later, his emphatic dunk pushed Duke's lead to 36-33.
Seemingly drawing confidence from the rediscovered scoring prowess and playmaking abilities of their ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year, the Blue Devils never trailed the rest of the way. They enjoyed a 40-33 lead by the first media timeout of the second half after holding the Longhorns scoreless across the first four minutes out of the break.
Cameron Boozer, who put together an impressive preseason with eye-popping double-doubles in both of Duke's exhibition victories, finished the showdown against Texas with 15 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block. Again, the son of former Duke basketball star Carlos Boozer did so despite struggling mightily in the first half of his first official college outing.
Isaiah Evans posted a game-high 23 points, shooting 7-for-13 from the field, 4-for-8 from long range, and 5-for-6 at the charity stripe. Fellow sophomore Patrick Ngongba II was the only other Blue Devil to reach double figures in the scoring column, as the starting center totaled 10 points, four boards, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes on the floor before fouling out late in the bout.
Duke now has a few days to prepare for its home opener. The Blue Devils host the unranked Western Carolina Catamounts in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday (The CW).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.