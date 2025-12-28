Potential Transfer Portal Cornerback Targets For Duke

Earlier this month, Duke cornerback Chandler Rivers announced he would declare for the 2026 NFL draft. Rivers had a fantastic 2025 and a strong overall career with the Blue Devils, and he will likely be a high draft pick, but his departure leaves a significant hole in head coach Manny Diaz's secondary.

The good news for Duke is that the 2026 transfer portal window is about to open, and several talented cornerbacks have already announced their intent to enter the portal. Here's a look at a few the Blue Devils and Diaz should target.

Two Transfer Portal Cornerbacks Backs Duke Should Target

Before exploring the portal options, it is worth noting that Duke already has talented young cornerbacks on the roster that Diaz could turn to instead of bringing in a replacement for Rivers from the portal. Still, the Blue Devils will likely at least evaluate and target some transfer corners once the portal opens.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0), linebacker Jaiden Francois (2) and cornerback Kimari Robinson (5) celebrate a tackle by defensive end Vincent Anthony Jr.'s (7) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

1) Daniel Harris, Georgia

Daniel Harris has just completed his junior season at Georgia and is seeking a new home to finish out his college career. In his three years with the Bulldogs, he recorded 30 tackles and defended three passes across 27 games. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) makes a catch against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daniel Harris (7) during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

When Diaz was Penn State's defensive coordinator, the Nittany Lions were serious contenders to land Harris, who was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class from Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida. Now that Harris is in the portal, Diaz has another chance to make a run at the talented cornerback.

Harris has an ideal frame, standing 6'3" and weighing 195 pounds, and would be an elite addition to Duke's defense. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 74 overall player in the portal, and the No. 7 cornerback.

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

2) Dante Lovett, Virginia Tech

Dante Lovett entered the portal just three games into the 2025 season after Virginia Tech parted ways with former head coach Brent Pry. He's appeared in 29 games for the Hokies, recording 36 tackles, seven defended passes, one forced fumble, and one interception. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Dante Lovett (1) runs the ball during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Lovett doesn't have any prior ties to Duke, but he's a native of Hyattsville, Maryland, and may want to stay close to home, making the Blue Devils a viable landing spot. He'd be a solid fit in Diaz's defense and an immediate starter for the program.

He's an experienced cornerback and a player worth pursuing for Duke. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 209 overall player in the portal, and the No. 23 cornerback.

