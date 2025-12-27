Potential Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Targets For Duke
Duke and head coach Manny Diaz have recently received some great news about their passing attack heading into next season, as both star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate are slated to return to Durham in 2026.
With Mensah and Barkate returning, Duke's offense should be among the best in the ACC next season. However, the Blue Devils may still target another wideout in the 2026 transfer portal window to further bolster their offense. If the Blue Devils decide to pursue a wide receiver in the portal, here are a few options that would make sense.
Two Transfer Portal Wide Receivers Duke Should Target
Before exploring the portal options, it is worth noting that Duke has solid wide receiver depth behind Barkate, with players like Que'Sean Brown and Sahmir Hagans. Still, with Mensah among the top quarterbacks in the country, Diaz likely will want to surround him with as many weapons as possible and target a wideout in the portal.
1) Chase Hendricks, Ohio
Chase Hendricks was arguably the best wide receiver in the MAC in 2025, catching 71 passes for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns during his junior season with Ohio. He entered the portal on Dec. 24 and will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Standing 5'11" and weighing 185 pounds, Hendricks has the size and skill set to play in the slot or out wide for Duke's offense. He has reliable hands and can realistically get five to eight targets per game at the Power Four level.
He'd be an excellent addition to Duke's offense and a consistent option for Mensah in 2026. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as the No. 22 overall player in the portal and the No. 6 wide receiver.
2) Cade Wolford, Kent State
Cade Wolford just wrapped up his redshirt freshman year at Kent State, where he was one of the most explosive wide receivers in the entire country. He finished the season with 509 yards and seven touchdowns on just 19 receptions, averaging an impressive 26.8 yards per catch. He entered the portal on Dec. 7 and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
The Jackson, Ohio, native will be highly sought after by several teams this offseason for his ability to stretch defenses, and he could bring an explosive element to Duke's offense that was lacking in 2025.
Wolford is a player worth pursuing for Duke and Diaz, and the Blue Devils should undoubtedly look to target him once the portal opens. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as the No. 48 overall player in the portal and the No. 14 wide receiver.
