Potential Transfer Portal Wide Receiver Targets For Duke

Duke and head coach Manny Diaz have recently received some great news about their passing attack heading into next season, as both star quarterback Darian Mensah and star wide receiver Cooper Barkate are slated to return to Durham in 2026.

With Mensah and Barkate returning, Duke's offense should be among the best in the ACC next season. However, the Blue Devils may still target another wideout in the 2026 transfer portal window to further bolster their offense. If the Blue Devils decide to pursue a wide receiver in the portal, here are a few options that would make sense.

Two Transfer Portal Wide Receivers Duke Should Target

Before exploring the portal options, it is worth noting that Duke has solid wide receiver depth behind Barkate, with players like Que'Sean Brown and Sahmir Hagans. Still, with Mensah among the top quarterbacks in the country, Diaz likely will want to surround him with as many weapons as possible and target a wideout in the portal.

Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Matt Craycraft (72) and Duke Blue Devils safety Terry Moore (1) after scoring a touchdown Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1) Chase Hendricks, Ohio

Chase Hendricks was arguably the best wide receiver in the MAC in 2025, catching 71 passes for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns during his junior season with Ohio. He entered the portal on Dec. 24 and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Dec 23, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Ohio Bobcats wide receiver Chase Hendricks (7) makes a catch as UNLV Rebels defensive back Mumu bin-Wahad (6) defends during the first half at the Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Standing 5'11" and weighing 185 pounds, Hendricks has the size and skill set to play in the slot or out wide for Duke's offense. He has reliable hands and can realistically get five to eight targets per game at the Power Four level.

He'd be an excellent addition to Duke's offense and a consistent option for Mensah in 2026. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as the No. 22 overall player in the portal and the No. 6 wide receiver.

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

2) Cade Wolford, Kent State

Cade Wolford just wrapped up his redshirt freshman year at Kent State, where he was one of the most explosive wide receivers in the entire country. He finished the season with 509 yards and seven touchdowns on just 19 receptions, averaging an impressive 26.8 yards per catch. He entered the portal on Dec. 7 and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Kent State running back Cade Wolford brings in a catch to score his second touchdown of the day during Kent State’s season opener against Merrimack College Saturday, August 30, 2025 in Kent, OH. | Nicholas McLaughlin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jackson, Ohio, native will be highly sought after by several teams this offseason for his ability to stretch defenses, and he could bring an explosive element to Duke's offense that was lacking in 2025.

Wolford is a player worth pursuing for Duke and Diaz, and the Blue Devils should undoubtedly look to target him once the portal opens. 247Sports' transfer portal rankings list him as the No. 48 overall player in the portal and the No. 14 wide receiver.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.