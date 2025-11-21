Blue Devil Country

Protecting Darian Mensah Becoming a Key Focus for Duke

During the weekly press conference availability, it has become abundantly clear what players and coaches feel is the most important factor heading into Week 13.

Logan Lazarczyk

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) and teammates run onto the field for warm up before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
Each game presents its own narrative and game plan, as each opponent offers different strengths and weaknesses.

That being said, during this week's press conferences, which have consisted of the regular coaches' availabilities and Darian Mensah speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the message and focal point have been clear: Protecting Darian Mensah is paramount against North Carolina.

Here are what head coach Manny Diaz, offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer, and Mensah said this week about that issue that became evident against Virginia.

Diaz's Thoughts

  • "We always say it is everyone's responsibility to protect the quarterback," Diaz said. "That may be how we run routes, how everything is designed. How we protect is not always on the offensive linemen; [running] backs, tight ends, at times. It's an 11-man-plus scheme mindset to protect the quarterback. Darian [Mensah] certainly knows he has a role in it as well."

Brewer's Thoughts

  • "[North Carolina] has two big-time [pass rushers]. One of them has 10 sacks," Brewer said. "They are violent off the edge; they play a ton of single-high man coverage. They get after you up front. We are going to have to protect better than we did last week, get the ball out faster, and run the football a lot better. We have to play up to our standards. I think everybody saw that last week was not our standard. If we play up to our standard, we can score with anybody."

Mensah's Thoughts

  • "I'm just going to have to make quick, decisive decisions whenever we are dropping back and throwing the football," Mensah said. "[I need] to be elite on early downs, so we can mix in some runs on third downs, [which] is when [North Carolina] likes to get some pressure on the quarterback. I would say be elite early in the game, and make sure that we can dominate the line of scrimmage."

Overall Takeaway from Comments

When reading and listening to these comments, there are two main takeaways.

The first one, obviously, is Mensah has to be given time to operate and go through his progressions. That includes supplying the sophomore quarterback with clean pockets.

Secondly, Mensah has to be quicker and more decisive in his decision-making process, which has hindered him, at times, specifically against Connecticut and Virginia. In those games, the former Tulane signal caller committed four turnovers, which proved to be the deciding factor in the 37-34 loss to the Huskies in Week 11.

If the protection up front holds up, Mensah has demonstrated he can be lethal when he feels comfortable and confident in the pocket.

Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is a general sports reporter with a strong focus on the Duke Blue Devils On SI. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.